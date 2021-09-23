N.C. House stormwater permit bill clears legislature

"It is a net gain of clean water to the watershed, it gives the business the option of expansion rather than moving and for municipalities, it keeps jobs and potentially adds jobs.

"The Department of Environmental Quality is on board," Zenger said. "I hope the governor will sign it. Cleaner water, save jobs and add jobs. We should all be for that."

The easing of the regulations would be allowed only for nonresidential properties, and remaining vegetated buffers on the properties are preserved in accordance with local water supply watershed protection program requirements.

The legislation allows a developer expanding the footprint within the proposed ranges to not have to file a new site modification plan “if the agreement has been completed within the last 15 years and there has been no changes in the permitted use of the property.”

“This change may have negative water quality impacts because redevelopment classification has implications for what kind of stormwater controls are required,” according to the Sierra Club.

“Stormwater runoff from developed areas is important to control so that it doesn’t pollute water that we use for drinking or recreation.”