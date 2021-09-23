N.C. House stormwater permit bill clears legislature

A state House bill addressing stormwater permits, sponsored by Forsyth representative Jeff Zenger, cleared the state legislature Thursday.
House Bill 218 was approved by the state Senate on Wednesday by a 28-12 vote. Three Democrats, including Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, voted for the bill.
On Thursday, the House approved by a 60-39 block vote to concur on two Senate amendments to H218. The House passed its version of HB218 by a 92-21 vote on May 10.
The bill has been sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign or veto the bill or let it become law without his signature. The bill would go into effect Nov. 1.
According to a March summation of HB218 by the N.C. chapter of the Sierra Club, the original version of the legislation “would direct local governments to treat the expansion of the footprint of proposed structures by no more than 20% as a minor modification to a development agreement that can either be exempted from approval or administratively approved by the local government.”
There was some Democratic opposition to the bill concerning that the bill could weaken further the state's stormwater regulations during a time of increasing severe thunderstorms and hurricanes leading to massive flooding.
"What this bill does is enable businesses, whose buildings were built prior to storm water requirements and watershed regulations, the option of expanding if they will capture all the water from the expansion and the existing facility and run it through a stormwater system," Zenger said.
"It is a net gain of clean water to the watershed, it gives the business the option of expansion rather than moving and for municipalities, it keeps jobs and potentially adds jobs.
"The Department of Environmental Quality is on board," Zenger said. "I hope the governor will sign it. Cleaner water, save jobs and add jobs. We should all be for that."
The easing of the regulations would be allowed only for nonresidential properties, and remaining vegetated buffers on the properties are preserved in accordance with local water supply watershed protection program requirements.
The legislation allows a developer expanding the footprint within the proposed ranges to not have to file a new site modification plan “if the agreement has been completed within the last 15 years and there has been no changes in the permitted use of the property.”
“This change may have negative water quality impacts because redevelopment classification has implications for what kind of stormwater controls are required,” according to the Sierra Club.
“Stormwater runoff from developed areas is important to control so that it doesn’t pollute water that we use for drinking or recreation.”
The main Senate change to HB218, submitted by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, is that “stormwater runoff rules and programs shall not require private property owners to install new or increased stormwater controls for preexisting development or redevelopment activities that do not remove or decrease existing stormwater controls.”
“When a preexisting development is redeveloped, either in whole or in part, increased stormwater controls shall only be required for the amount of impervious surface being created that exceeds the amount of impervious surface that existed before the redevelopment.”
