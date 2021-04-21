N.C. Rep. Julia Howard removed from committee post after dispute over tax bill. Mocksville Republican is longest-serving member current member of House

Second dispute

It is the second time that Moore has removed Howard as a Finance co-chairwoman, the previous time was in 2015 when she was senior chairwoman.

In both instances, it appears Howard was replaced as a committee chair by someone more supportive of Moore's legislative goals.

In 2015, when Howard was removed as a Finance co-chairwoman but kept on the committee, she said she was told that Moore replaced her with a representative more supportive of Moore’s agenda.

At the time, Howard also was removed from the joint Program Evaluation Oversight Committee, of which she was co-chairwoman.

“I’ve done lots of heavy lifting, always doing the best job possible and treating all members, regardless of party, fairly,” Howard said in 2015.

“It’s been lots of extra hours, but it is what it is. I will go to another committee and do the same.”

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Wednesday that "when a member in a powerful position accuses the speaker publicly of engaging in dubious conduct, she shouldn’t be surprised when the speaker takes her powerful position away."