N.C. Senate agrees to changes to DMV road test bill

The state Senate agreed Monday to concur with changes made by the House to a driver's education road test bill.
A Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 69 cleared the House by a 114-0 vote May 6.
The bill’s fate was uncertain given that the House removed language that would allow the state Division of Motor Vehicles to hire third-party contractors to provide driver’s education road tests for those ages 16 and 17 years old.
Instead, with the concurrence, the bill is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
The primary element in the latest version of SB69 allows individuals pursuing a Level 2 limited provisional license to need to hold a limited learner’s permit for just six months rather than 12 months.
The third edition of SB69 took out several proposed changes that would have shortened from six to three months how long a driver’s license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Prospective driver’s license applicants remain required to have at least 60 hours of driving a motor vehicle before being issued a limited provisional license.
