N.C. Senate approves cash incentives for going back to work
A state legislative bill that would provide a return-to-work cash incentive cleared the state Senate on Tuesday.

However, a House bill was put on pause in the Senate Rules and Operations committee that would gradually eliminate the state’s corporate income tax.

The latest version of House Bill 334 contains several tax-related proposals, perhaps foremost reducing the corporate income tax rate from 2.5% to 0% in 2028. The 2.5% rate already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.

House Bill 128 cleared the Senate by a 34-11 vote.

Because Senate Republican bill sponsors applied the gut-and-replace strategy to HB128, the House needs to either approve the changes or reject them to set up a concurrence committee and a potential compromise.

The headline piece of HB128 is offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work. The latest version has the bonus being available within 30 days of HB128 becoming law.

There’s also a bonus of $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work between 31 days and 60 days of HB128 becoming law.

Meanwhile, there will be no bonus paid for an unemployed claimant who accepts a job after Sept. 6 — the date when a federal $300 weekly UI benefit is set to expire in North Carolina.

The legislation would require U.S. Labor Department approval to use federal pandemic stimulus funds for the bonus. Sponsors of the Senate legislation claim it is a better use of federal stimulus funds.

Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said Tuesday that while he recognizes there is an appropriate time for UI benefits, the recovering state economy is signaling those federal benefits should expire by no later than Sept. 6.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. legislators from both parties have been receiving calls for assistance from employers struggling to find workers — particularly for minimum- to low-wage jobs — as consumer demand for products and services resurfaces.

In response, Cooper has directed N.C. Commerce Department officials “to explore opportunities ... to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.”

However, Cooper opposes ending prematurely North Carolina’s eligibility for the $300 federal UI benefits.

Edwards said he is trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they will have to go back to work after Sept. 6.

HB128 also contains several work-search requirement pieces, one of which is UI benefits would end if a claimant declined job offers that pay at least 120% of their state benefit.

Not fulfilling a work-search requirement or failing to show up for an interview also could lead to ending benefits.

There has been a push by at least 22 Republican governors — foremost in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas — to either end, or consider ending, those benefits.

Edwards acknowledged that Cooper is not going to join them.

Other options

Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, submitted an amendment filled with state unemployment benefit proposals previously rejected by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Those included increasing the maximum weekly amount from $350 to $500 and restoring the maximum 26 weeks of regular state benefits.

“A false narrative is being pushed that North Carolinians are lazy and don’t want to work. That’s simply not true,” Nickel said. “North Carolina’s unemployment rate is just 4.4%, which is just slightly above its pre-pandemic level.”

Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.94 billion as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with just about $230 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June 2020 and well before Oct. 1.

Nickel said given that North Carolina still has the nation’s largest unemployment insurance trust fund at $2.77 billion, it’s appropriate to use some of that funding toward additional regular and extended state benefits.

Edwards, R-Henderson, requested that Nickel’s amendment “lie upon the table.”

According to Politicaldictionary.com, that term “is to make motion for the permanent disposal of a bill, resolution, amendment, appeal or motion.” Edwards’ motion passed 27-18.

An amendment submitted by Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Edwards also requested that Murdock’s amendment lie upon the table, saying the employers he is speaking with “already are paying above minimum wage” and that the amendment is not necessary.

That motion also received a 27-18 vote to approve the tabling.

Municipal elections bill

The state Senate Rules and Operations committee recommended Tuesday a revamped Senate bill that would delay this year’s elections until 2022. Senate Bill 722 goes to the Senate floor.

In most instances, primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.

Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington and Statesville are among 35 municipalities statewide that are affected by SB722 because their council seats are determined by districts, rather than being all at-large. Also affected are Cary, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Mooresville and Raleigh.

SB722 is a public bill and subject to veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Unaffected are primaries and general elections in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.

The Winston-Salem City Council would have been affected by the changes made to SB722 because of its ward system.

However, the next election for council members and the mayor won’t be until 2024.

