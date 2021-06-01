N.C. Senate approves cash incentives for going back to work

Meanwhile, there will be no bonus paid for an unemployed claimant who accepts a job after Sept. 6 — the date when a federal $300 weekly UI benefit is set to expire in North Carolina.

The legislation would require U.S. Labor Department approval to use federal pandemic stimulus funds for the bonus. Sponsors of the Senate legislation claim it is a better use of federal stimulus funds.

Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said Tuesday that while he recognizes there is an appropriate time for UI benefits, the recovering state economy is signaling those federal benefits should expire by no later than Sept. 6.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. legislators from both parties have been receiving calls for assistance from employers struggling to find workers — particularly for minimum- to low-wage jobs — as consumer demand for products and services resurfaces.

In response, Cooper has directed N.C. Commerce Department officials “to explore opportunities ... to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.”

However, Cooper opposes ending prematurely North Carolina’s eligibility for the $300 federal UI benefits.