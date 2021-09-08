N.C. Senate clears bills that removes most of NCHSA's authority

Bill co-sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, has said athletic officials and parents have been afraid to speak out about the NCHSAA because of concerns of potential retribution.

"I'm asking you to dig deep into your soul and in your heart when you vote on this legislation," McInnis said.

The NCHSAA has not responded to requests for comment on the Senate vote.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and board chairman Bobby Wilkins have stated their strong opposition to HB91 during the Senate committee process.

More changes

The latest version of HB91 was amended to allow a student or a parent "to appeal a penalty resulting from the application of any rule that restricts an individual student from participating in a season, game or series of games."

The student or parent is to be provided with "a written copy of the rule that is the basis for the penalty."

The bill also was amended to give the SBE the ability to "adopt rules related to enrollment and transfer of students between public school units."

Another change: students would not be allowed to participate in a sport if they enrolled based "solely for athletic participation purposes."