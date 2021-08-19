N.C. Senate clears its version of 'Carolina Squat' bill

A state House bill cleared the state Senate on Thursday that would prohibit modification to passenger vehicles, typically trucks, that's known as the "Carolina Squat."
House Bill 692 was passed by a 43-3 vote in the Senate, while the House approved the bill by a 107-5 vote on May 6.
The Senate made a significant change to the language of the bill, which the House has to approve or reject. A rejection likely would lead to a concurrence committee in an attempt to reach a compromise.
Both versions include that three — and more — convictions of operating a vehicle with prohibited modifications would result in the revoking of the person's driver's license for at least one year if it the conviction occurs within 12 months of the second or subsequent conviction.
According to a June 8 article in Car and Driver magazine, more than 70,000 North Carolinians signed a petition requesting the prohibition of the Carolina Squat.
The writer said the Carolina Squat makes the vehicle look "like it was dropped off a five-story building with 10,000 pounds of bricks in the bed," and suggested that it is a dump fad, "and dump fads always pass."
The common complaint is that those vehicles are unsafe to oncoming motorists, particularly those affected by the unusual angle of the headlights at night.
Current state law prohibits modifying the specified manufactured height of any passenger motor vehicle by more than 6 inches — either by raising the front end by that amount or lowering the back end by that amount — without written approval from the state commissioner of motor vehicles.
The House version would not allow the front or back end to be altered by more than 4 inches.
The Senate version reduces the amount that could be altered to no more than 3 inches in the front and no more than 2 inches in the rear.
The law would go into effect on Dec. 1 if it clears the legislature and is signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
