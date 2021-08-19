N.C. Senate clears its version of 'Carolina Squat' bill

A state House bill cleared the state Senate on Thursday that would prohibit modification to passenger vehicles, typically trucks, that's known as the "Carolina Squat."

House Bill 692 was passed by a 43-3 vote in the Senate, while the House approved the bill by a 107-5 vote on May 6.

The Senate made a significant change to the language of the bill, which the House has to approve or reject. A rejection likely would lead to a concurrence committee in an attempt to reach a compromise.

Both versions include that three — and more — convictions of operating a vehicle with prohibited modifications would result in the revoking of the person's driver's license for at least one year if it the conviction occurs within 12 months of the second or subsequent conviction.

According to a June 8 article in Car and Driver magazine, more than 70,000 North Carolinians signed a petition requesting the prohibition of the Carolina Squat.

