N.C Senate clears tax-cut bill by veto-proof margin; House doesn't concur with return-to-work bill

A state House bill that would gradually eliminate the state’s corporate income tax passed the Senate with a potential veto-proof majority.
The Senate approved on third reading House Bill 334 by a 34-13 vote Thursday after being approved by a 36-14 margin on Wednesday with the support of eight Democrats, including Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.
Lowe said after Wednesday's second-reading vote that he supports HB334 because "people making less then $40,000 a year get a real tax break."
Meanwhile, the House voted 107-0 to reject a revamped House Bill 128 that would provide a return-to-work cash incentive of between $800 and $1,500 to unemployment claimants.
Senate Republican bill sponsors used the “gut-and-replace” strategy to add the return-to-work provisions to HB128.
The House version of HB128 would permit increased access during the COVID-19 pandemic to some indoor and outdoor facilities for sporting events, graduation and commencement ceremonies for public and nonpublic schools, community colleges and members of the UNC System.
The House and Senate have the option to establish a concurrence committee on HB128.
Senate Republican bill sponsors for HB334 also used the “gut-and-replace” strategy to add the corporate income tax provision. HB334 cleared the House as a bill focused on the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
The latest version of HB334 contains several tax-related proposals.
Perhaps getting the most attention is reducing the corporate income tax rate from 2.5% to 0% in 2028. The 2.5% rate already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.
Senate Republicans have insisted for years that getting rid of the corporate income tax is pivotal to North Carolina’s long-term economic success.
Since 2013, the rate has been cut from 6.9% to the current 2.5% that went into effect in 2019.
“Our tax plan keeps our promise to the public to provide tax relief in times when the government collects more money than it needs,” said Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and primary GOP sponsor of the revamped HB334.
Newton expressed confidence during Wednesday’s floor debate that North Carolina would experience enough growth in other tax revenue streams to offset the losses permitted in the bill through at least 2028.
“North Carolina has seen budget surpluses during six of the last seven years,” Newton said. “It’s our duty to pass along that prosperity to our citizens.”
Veto-proof margin?
The 36-14 margin could be pivotal given it would take at least two Senate Democrats to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Political analysts say that some Senate Democrats likely would switch their votes if asked by Cooper.
“I sincerely appreciate those Democrats who voted with us to reduce the tax burden on North Carolinians,” Newton said.
Ford Porter, a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, said before Wednesday’s vote that “we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our schools, quality child care, small businesses, community colleges, transportation, housing and tax cuts for families who really need it.”
“The last thing we need is more sweeping tax breaks for corporations and the wealthiest among us instead of investments in our hard-working families and communities.”
Gaining eight Democratic votes “must have thrilled” Senate GOP leaders, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“The large number of Democratic Senate supporters certainly will plant at least a seed of doubt in the governor’s mind about whether he could fight this measure successfully,” Kokai said.
“Now, it will be interesting to see how this proposal plays in the state House.
“If House leaders put this proposal to a vote, all observers will watch closely to see how many Democrats support the bill,” Kokai said.
Given that the Republican-controlled legislature has not been able to override one of Cooper’s vetoes since 2018, “I’m sure the governor doesn’t want to see his veto winning streak end,” Kokai said.
HB334 details
Senate Republican bill sponsors added some sweeteners to HB334 to make its passage potentially more palatable for Senate Democrats and Cooper.
HB334 also would lower the state income tax from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state’s child-tax deduction would increase by $500 to a maximum $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.
The personal income tax deduction would be increased from $21,500 to $25,000 for a married couple, from $16,125 to $19,125 for a head of household, and from $10,750 to $12,750 for single taxpayers. Those changes would take effect Jan. 1.
Newton estimated that as many as 250,000 low- to moderate-income North Carolinians “would pay no (state) taxes at all” following the passage of HB334.
According to a legislative fiscal staff note, the state would lose a projected $584.3 million in personal income tax revenue in fiscal 2021-22, along with $1.29 billion in 2022-23, $1.32 billion in 2023-24, $1.36 billion in 2024-25 and $1.4 billion in 2025-26.
Senate Democrats warn that ending the corporate income tax would cost North Carolina between $500 million and $600 million in annual tax revenue that could be used for education, infrastructure and public health initiatives.
HB334 also takes $1 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act — which no member of the state’s GOP congressional delegation voted for — to provide one-time jobs grants to businesses that could be worth up to $250,000.
Qualifying businesses would have to demonstrate they “suffered substantial economic damage” from the pandemic “for which they were otherwise not fully compensated by providing economic support.”
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, has criticized the current version of HB334.
On Wednesday, Nickel attempted to amend the bill on the Senate floor to remove the corporate tax cut language and add a state child grant program worth between $250 and $500. Nickel said the grant program would be a better option for getting North Carolinians back to work.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, requested that Nickel’s amendment “lie upon the table.”
According to Politicaldictionary.com, that term “is to make motion for the permanent disposal of a bill, resolution, amendment, appeal or motion.” Hise’s motion passed along party lines 28-22.
