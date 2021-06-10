N.C Senate clears tax-cut bill by veto-proof margin; House doesn't concur with return-to-work bill

Senate Republican bill sponsors for HB334 also used the “gut-and-replace” strategy to add the corporate income tax provision. HB334 cleared the House as a bill focused on the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The latest version of HB334 contains several tax-related proposals.

Perhaps getting the most attention is reducing the corporate income tax rate from 2.5% to 0% in 2028. The 2.5% rate already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.

Senate Republicans have insisted for years that getting rid of the corporate income tax is pivotal to North Carolina’s long-term economic success.

Since 2013, the rate has been cut from 6.9% to the current 2.5% that went into effect in 2019.

“Our tax plan keeps our promise to the public to provide tax relief in times when the government collects more money than it needs,” said Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and primary GOP sponsor of the revamped HB334.

Newton expressed confidence during Wednesday’s floor debate that North Carolina would experience enough growth in other tax revenue streams to offset the losses permitted in the bill through at least 2028.