N.C. Senate gives preliminary approval of bill that strips most of NCHSAA's oversight authority

"People of all political stripes have raised questions about the best way to govern high school athletics in this state," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

"The proposals in the latest version of House Bill 91 are likely to interest people on both sides of the aisle in the state House.

“What remains unclear at this point is the House’s appetite for tackling the issue at this time," Kokai said. "House Republicans have not been as vocal on the topic as their Senate counterparts."

Kokai said it's possible the House could decide "to follow the Senate’s lead and pass the bill, devote serious time to debating the issue in the legislative session’s closing weeks, or punt the issue to a later session.”

Kokai said Cooper's position remains uncertain given "he has not said much, if anything, about oversight of high school sports."

"Since one of his recent veto messages focused on the importance of oversight from the State Board of Education, perhaps he would even welcome a bill that highlights that group’s authority," Kokai said.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and one of three bill sponsors, told the Senate the bill had the full support of the SBE.