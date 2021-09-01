N.C. Senate gives preliminary approval of bill that strips most of NCHSAA's oversight authority

The future of the N.C. High School Athletic Association grew murkier Wednesday after the N.C. Senate preliminarily approved legislation that would strip most of its oversight authority.
The Senate voted 32-14 on second reading to approve the latest version of controversial House Bill 91.
Five Democratic senators, including Michael Garrett of Guilford County, voted for the bill.
Approval of a third reading is required before it can be sent back to the state House for concurrence on the gut-and-replace changes made by the Senate bill sponsors. The earliest that vote could take place is Friday's 9 a.m. session.
Given that Republicans have a 28-22 majority in the Senate, and 32 senators supported HB91 at this point, it would be enough votes to override a potential veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
If the bill becomes law, much of the legislation would go into effect Oct. 15, providing the NCHSAA agrees to become a vendor of the State Board of Education.
The NCHSAA could not be immediately reached for comment on the Senate vote.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and board chairman Bobby Wilkins have stated their strong opposition to HB91 during the Senate committee process.
"People of all political stripes have raised questions about the best way to govern high school athletics in this state," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"The proposals in the latest version of House Bill 91 are likely to interest people on both sides of the aisle in the state House.
“What remains unclear at this point is the House’s appetite for tackling the issue at this time," Kokai said. "House Republicans have not been as vocal on the topic as their Senate counterparts."
Kokai said it's possible the House could decide "to follow the Senate’s lead and pass the bill, devote serious time to debating the issue in the legislative session’s closing weeks, or punt the issue to a later session.”
Kokai said Cooper's position remains uncertain given "he has not said much, if anything, about oversight of high school sports."
"Since one of his recent veto messages focused on the importance of oversight from the State Board of Education, perhaps he would even welcome a bill that highlights that group’s authority," Kokai said.
Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and one of three bill sponsors, told the Senate the bill had the full support of the SBE.
John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor, said that Democratic legislators' willingness to vote with Republicans on initial passage of a bill "is no guarantee that they will vote the same way when it comes to overriding a governor's veto."
"Time and time again, we have seen bills appear to have veto-proof support on initial passage only to see Democratic support fade away once the governor wields his veto pen."
Blame game
The bill sponsors and other GOP committee members have been unabashed in blaming the NCHSAA for the necessity of the bill, particularly during Tuesday's presentation in the Senate Rules and Operations committee meeting.
Sawyer, in particular, pulled no punches Tuesday and repeated some of those comments on the Senate floor.
Sawyer claims the NCHSAA, as it is currently operating, is doing a disservice to athletic programs statewide with its oversight policies, including the way it handles money and the way it deals with violations of rules and by-laws without what she considers due process.
That’s even though membership in the association is voluntary for school athletic programs, and its 427 members vote on those policies and by-laws.
Sawyer repeated the example of the 2019 Anson County High School football team.
Anson was prohibited from participating in the state playoffs after several players were ejected for fighting or leaving the bench and running onto the field during an August non-conference game against Richmond County High School.
NCHSAA rules bar teams from the playoffs if three or more players are ejected in the course of a season.
She and bill sponsor Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, have said the ejected players were denied due process from a potential appeal process.
Sawyer repeated claims that athletic officials and parents have been afraid to speak out about the NCHSAA because of concerns of potential retribution.
Statewide support?
Supporters for reforming, but not dissolving, the NCHSAA question how much statewide backing there is for HB91.
During the Aug. 26 Senate Education/Higher Education committee meeting, bill sponsors received significant pushback from coaches, athletics directors and school administrators during the brief public comment period.
Those public speakers claimed bill sponsors are overstating, if not exaggerating, the number of constituents they have heard from.
WRAL affiliate HighSchoolOT.com recently conducted a survey of the 427 athletic directors, 230 of whom responded.
The majority — 86.1% — said they opposed HB91. Just 5.2% supported it.
“Blowing up the NCHSAA represented the nuclear option," Kokai said.
The previous version of HB91 contained language that would replace the NCHSAA with a new organization, the N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission, also overseen by the SBE.
The commission would have 17 members, nine appointed by the governor and four each from the Senate leader and House speaker. The latest version of HB91 strips out the language for the new organization.
Public speakers and some Democratic senators have cited concerns that HB91 — whether intentionally or unintentionally — could cause eligibility issues.
Potentially controversial in the latest version of HB91 are the ways the bill would take into consideration the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to high school academics and athletics.
For example, for the 2021-22 school year, “students would not be required to meet academic requirements for participation, and would be eligible for hardship waivers for age eligibility requirements.”
The speakers cited the possibility of 19- and 20-year-olds playing against 14-year-olds, opening the door for more recruitment of athletes by magnet and charter schools, and allowing students to play even with failing grades.
Bill sponsors amended the bill on the Senate floor to remove the requirement that charter schools would have to play up one level in classification. There would be a separate oversight subgroup that would determine athletic eligibility at those schools.
