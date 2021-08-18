N.C. Senate gives tentative approval to sports wagering bill

"We can’t ignore that fact. It’s just not something regulated and taxed by the state.”

After saying, "I don't have all the answers," Perry added that "I would welcome you to visit with me."

"Let's put our heads together about bumpers that we could put on this in the future ... because it's going to continue to evolve and change."

For example, Sen. Kirk deViere, D-Cumberland, questioned last week whether the bill is necessary as an industry retention tool, in particular for the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Other states and communities are allowing on-site betting at their sports facilities as an additional revenue stream.

Perry said last week that “if the universe of competition for these sporting teams is all 50 states ... not having the ability to earn income from this would by definition put them at a competitive disadvantage as compared with teams in other states.”

Perry said his discussions, including at the legislature, with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.