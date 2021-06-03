N.C. Senate OKs bill to delay elections in 35 cities. Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington among cities that may see change

There had been discussions about introducing legislation that would have delayed all 2021 municipal elections. That option has had the support of Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state’s Board of Elections.

However, SB722 bill sponsors opted to limit the impact following input from the N.C. League of Municipalities and a group of mayors that included Mike Horn of Lewisville.

Horn said on May 28 that Lewisville town leaders share the belief that holding elections in odd years is beneficial so that its races aren’t overshadowed by presidential, congressional and statewide campaigns.

Bill details

Municipalities reliant on districts and wards redraw those boundaries every decade, adjusting to population changes.

However, because the 2020 Census data isn’t expected to be available until late summer or early fall, the data won’t be accessible in time to allow for adjustments on the planned 2021 election schedules.

Current elected officials would have their terms in office extended by the bill.

Affected municipalities would be required to revise their districts and submit their plans to their county board of commissioners and/or county board of elections by Nov. 19.