N.C. Senate OKs bill to delay elections in 35 cities. Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington among cities that may see change

The state Senate passed Thursday a revamped bill that would delay this year’s elections for 35 municipalities until 2022.
In most instances, primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.
Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington and Statesville are among municipalities affected by SB722, since their council seats are determined by districts, rather than being all at-large.
Also among the affected: Cary, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Mooresville and Raleigh.
SB722 is a public bill and subject to veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Unaffected are 2021 primaries and general elections in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.
The Winston-Salem City Council would have been affected by the changes made to SB722 because of its ward system.
However, the next election for council members and the mayor won’t be until 2024.
The Republican-sponsored bill would require “municipalities with delayed 2021 elections to review and revise those electoral districts following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data.”
Election timing can be changed only by the General Assembly.
There had been discussions about introducing legislation that would have delayed all 2021 municipal elections. That option has had the support of Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state’s Board of Elections.
However, SB722 bill sponsors opted to limit the impact following input from the N.C. League of Municipalities and a group of mayors that included Mike Horn of Lewisville.
Horn said on May 28 that Lewisville town leaders share the belief that holding elections in odd years is beneficial so that its races aren’t overshadowed by presidential, congressional and statewide campaigns.
Bill details
Municipalities reliant on districts and wards redraw those boundaries every decade, adjusting to population changes.
However, because the 2020 Census data isn’t expected to be available until late summer or early fall, the data won’t be accessible in time to allow for adjustments on the planned 2021 election schedules.
Current elected officials would have their terms in office extended by the bill.
Affected municipalities would be required to revise their districts and submit their plans to their county board of commissioners and/or county board of elections by Nov. 19.
In that instance, the filing period would go from noon Dec. 6 to noon Dec. 17.
If a municipality is unable to meet the Nov. 19 deadline, they would have until Dec. 17 with a filing period of noon Jan. 3 to noon Jan. 7.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, considers SB722 as a prudent precaution.
“While the executive director of the State Board of Elections has recommended pushing back all 2021 local elections to the spring, many state lawmakers believe that proposal goes too far,” Kokai said.
“The vast majority of municipalities in North Carolina have no election districts.
“Delaying their elections would deny voters’ right to hold elected officials accountable on a regular basis,” Kokai said.
