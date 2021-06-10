N.C. Senate passes bill that eliminates corporate tax rate, lowers individual rates

Since 2013, the rate has been cut from 6.9% to the current 2.5% that went into effect in 2019.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and primary GOP sponsor of the revamped HB334, expressed confidence during Wednesday’s floor debate that North Carolina would experience enough growth in other tax revenue streams to offset the losses permitted in the bill through at least 2028.

“North Carolina has seen budget surpluses during six of the last seven years,” Newton said. “It’s our duty to pass along that prosperity to our citizens.”

HB334 details

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Republican bill sponsors added some sweeteners to HB334 to make its passage potentially more palatable for Senate Democrats and Cooper.

HB334 also would lower the state income tax from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state’s child-tax deduction would increase by $500 to a maximum $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.

The personal income tax deduction would be increased from $21,500 to $25,000 for a married couple, from $16,125 to $19,125 for a head of household, and from $10,750 to $12,750 for single taxpayers. Those changes would take effect Jan. 1.