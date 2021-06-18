N.C. Senate revives 'Hege' sheriff's bill

However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bills would affect.

He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts. His convictions, though, were later expunged, meaning the convictions were removed from his record.

The 2019 version of the legislation moved quickly through three House committees in July 2019 before drawing considerable debate on the House floor.

There were enough concerns about potential loopholes that a motion to send the bill back to Rules and Operations committee passed by a 62-52 vote, with Democrats and Republicans voicing concerns.

Legislators questioned, among other things, how a juvenile conviction for a felony could affect someone who wants to run for sheriff as an adult.

They also said some misdemeanors committed by teenagers could end in a felony conviction if the youth does not complete community-service obligations.

HB863 was not revisited for the rest of the 2019 and 2020 sessions.

Like HB863, the 2021 session bills would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.