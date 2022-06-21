N.C. Sheriff's Association backs expansion of Medicaid

Count the N.C. Sheriffs' Association among the supporters of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina.

The association said it is backing House Bill 149, Expanding Access to Healthcare, because it hopes sheriff offices will get additional physical and behavioral health resources to care for inmates in county jails.

The association said in a statement that "a significant percentage of inmates are suffering from substance abuse issues, mental health issues and physical health issues that should be treated by medical professionals in a medical facility, rather than in a county jail."

"Many of these inmates cannot afford health insurance, yet they do not qualify for Medicaid."

The association said expansion "would likely reduce the number of individuals who commit those crimes that are often caused by mental health issues or substance abuse issues."

"This. in turn. would enhance public safety not only for those individuals, but also for future potential victims of crime and would also reduce the financial cost to our taxpayers for the operation of our county jails."

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said he supports the legislation as well.

"I think it's great," Kimbrough said. "I'm a proponent of people getting having health care. I'm all for helping and assisting those in need."

Eddie Caldwell Jr., the association's general counsel, said Tuesday its executive leadership committee "has talked about the problems with uninsured persons coming into jail for many, many years."

"Once the Medicaid expansion discussion came to the forefront, it seemed an appropriate time to go on record so that folks discussing this issue would be aware of the impact that Medicaid expansion could have on the jail population and the cost being incurred by counties, as well as the impact on public safety.

The association has added its voice to those in rural communities in North Carolina, particularly local elected officials, who have become increasingly supportive of Medicaid expansion and increasingly more vocal to state legislators.

"I do not know specifically whether or not the sheriffs have heard from other elected officials," Caldwell said.

Expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is now in the hands of the N.C. House after the N.C. Senate gave final approval June 2 to a bipartisan, multilayered healthcare reform bill.

HB149 was approved by a 44-1 vote, despite objections from the the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

When the revamped bill was sent back to the House, it was placed June 2 in the House Rules and Operations committee.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has signaled there is little expectation the chamber will take up the bill before the projected end of the 2022 session in early July.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham,

Berger said last week that for HB149 to become law, “there are 120 (House legislators) on the other side of this building that we’ve got to start work on.

“I’m going to do my part of that, and I ask that all of you do it as well.”

Background

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611 people since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

Perhaps the most controversial element in HB149 is a Republican-backed work requirement, which could disqualify the state from receiving federal COVID-19 relief money.

The proposed work requirement for new Medicaid recipients has received grudging support from some Democratic legislators.

The federal relief law would provide North Carolina $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion and, most important, agrees to not put stipulations on enrollees.

Legislative fiscal research analysis staff told legislators last week they did not believe North Carolina would be eligible for the relief money if HB149 contains the work requirement provision.

Berger said May 25 the plan is to pass the bill with the work requirement included, “and then we’ll deal with whether or not we can convince the Biden administration or the courts that this is the right thing to do.”

Berger said that, while the work requirement is being litigated, unemployed enrollees would remain eligible and not be denied.

