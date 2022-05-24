NC attorney general recovering from minor stroke; quick recognition of symptoms may have prevented worse outcome

A minor stroke experienced Monday night by state Attorney General Josh Stein likely did not progress into a life-threatening condition because of the quick awareness of symptoms, a local neuroscience physician said Tuesday.

Stein, 55, tweeted Tuesday that he began to demonstrate stroke-like symptoms while he and his wife, Anna, were walking their dog.

Stein said his wife convinced him to go to a nearby hospital where "doctors confirmed that I had a minor stroke and performed a successful procedure to remove a small blood clot."

Stein said he's "feeling back to normal now and am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects."

"My doctor wants me to stay here for another day or two to get some rest before I get back to work. Anna is my hero for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital. I’m so grateful my wife knew the signs."

Dr. Sowya Lakshminarayanan, physician leader for the Neurosciences Institute at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, stressed the importance of the acronym F.A.S.T. in stroke outcomes. That's a reminder of the common symptoms of facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulties, and of time as a critical factor in responding to a suspected stroke.

"It can be loss of speech, stuttering of speech, slurring of speech," Lakshminarayanan said.

Other symptoms can include a sudden severe headache or sudden blurriness in one or both eyes similar to a migraine.

Stein is in his second four-year term as the state's top law enforcement official. He is considered a likely candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2024 with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ineligible for re-election because of term limits.

Cooper tweeted that he spoke to Stein on Tuesday morning and “he’s doing well. Already back at it on the phone and corresponding. Can’t keep a good man down.”

The American Stroke Association said stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Stroke is often defined as when "a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts."

Lakshminarayanan said strokes are preventable if patients can control risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and high cholesterol. A healthy diet and regular exercise are also important in prevention.

Risk factors that are not modifiable include aging and genetic influences.

Lakshminarayanan said stroke treatment is often individually based.

"It depends on the diagnosis," Lakshminarayanan said. "It's not one-size-fits-all.

"It's why stroke patients need to be seen in a timely fashion, so (symptoms) can be properly identified and treatment can be tailored to the underlying conditions and the cause of the stroke."

Strokes and COVID-19

Stein announced May 17 he had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, but said he had no symptoms. He said at that time he is fully vaccinated with two booster shots.

Stein's positive test for COVID-19 spurred separate conversations on his Twitter feed about whether it was a coincidence that he had a minor stroke, or a potential cause.

Lakshminarayanan said neuroscientists, along with infectious diseases experts, are studying whether there are connections between COVID-19 and strokes.

"We are all learning with COVID-19 what the short-, medium-, and long-term effects are going to be," Lakshminarayanan said.

She said COVID-19 can produce symptoms similar to a stroke in individuals who are at high risk for either illness.

"Any inflammation in the body can result in the thickening of the blood vessels," she said.

According to Harvard University medical researchers in a report published in The Lancet in August, they found strong evidence that heart attack and stroke risk rises sharply in the weeks following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The research involved reviewing every person in Sweden diagnosed with COVID-19 from Feb. 1, 2020, to Sept. 14, 2020 — a total of nearly 87,000.

In the week after a COVID-19 diagnosis, the risk of a first heart attack increased by three to eight times. The risk of a first stroke caused by a blood clot multiplied by three to six times. In the following weeks, both risks decreased steadily but stayed elevated for at least a month.

Researchers said COVID-19 infections appear to be especially risky, perhaps because they trigger an exaggerated inflammatory response that makes blood clots more likely.

In February, the American Stroke Association released a report that found the risk of stroke among older adults diagnosed with COVID-19 was highest within the first three days of diagnosis.

“Stroke following the diagnosis of COVID-19 is a possible complication of COVID-19 that patients and clinicians should be aware of,” said Quanhe Yang, the lead study author and senior scientist in the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaccination and other preventive measures for COVID-19 are important to reduce the risk of infection and complications, including stroke.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.