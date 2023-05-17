Expanding the number of potential industrial megasites in North Carolina would include reviewing sites with fewer than 1,000 acres if the 2023-24 state budget become law.

The Republican N.C. Senate budget version would direct the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. to conduct that review and potentially identify up to seven of those smaller megasites.

The main industry sectors cited in the budget for the megasites included aerospace, automotive, clean energy, food processing, semiconductor and life sciences.

The budget proposal also would provide $10 million in reserves to support local governments conducting their due diligence on potential megasites identified in a 2022 study, as well as making "those sites shovel ready."

Eligible for the funding would be installation, analyzing, planning and upgrading public infrastructure, including publicly owned water, gas and sewer systems, transportation infrastructure, and the electrical utility lines necessary to meet the needs of prospective employers for megasites.

Other potential funding uses would include: on-site preparation, including clearing, grading, or other related expenses for megasites; site characteristics, preliminary engineering reports for water and wastewater provision to the site, assessments related to road and highway infrastructure to serve the site, and other assessments as needed.

"The EDPNC shall prioritize local government grants that have the greatest potential to reduce the time for site readiness and reduce the risk of unforeseen conditions that could affect the site viability for advanced manufacturing projects," according to the budget proposal.

"EDPNC shall base the grant amount on total development needs for the megasite, prior investment in the megasite by one or more local governments, the ability of one or more local governments to invest in the megasite, and the ability and level of participation promised by the local government in exchange for a grant from the fund.

"Monies may only be granted for, and used to acquire, a megasite for which one or more local governments have a binding option or offer to purchase and all basic due diligence must be complete, has been completed."

Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, said the additional funding is being provided "to expand the availability of economic-development opportunities."

"We need to extend economic viability to every corner of this state, so we have to take a visionary approach to creating jobs in our rural communities."

The Senate approved Wednesday its version of the state budget by a 36-13 vote on second reading with the support of at least six Democrats.

A third and final vote will take place Thursday.

After the House rejects the Senate version as expected, concurrence negotiations would commence on a budget compromise that could take until early to mid June to reach.

The two funding initiatives comes as many of the state's highest-profile megasites have found tenants and occupants.

That includes in the Triad and the Carolina Core, the latter encompasses a region of central N.C. stretching from Surry to Cumberland counties.

Those projects include:

* Boom Supersonic with a supersonic airliner manufacturing and assembly plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport, representing a capital investment of $500 million with a pledge of 1,750 jobs.

The 400,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution facility will be built on a 65-acre campus. The manufacturer projects it will roll out its first Overture supersonic airplane in 2026, conduct test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

* Toyota North Carolina in Liberty with a pledge of having at least 2,100 employees at full production, ranking it among the largest economic-development recruitment projects in North Carolina history.

Production is expected to begin in 2025 at what will be 2 million square feet of space within three buildings. Toyota has pledged a $3.8-billion capital investment in the operations.

* Wolfspeed with a newest semiconductor manufacturing plant in Siler City, representing a $5 billion investment with a pledge of 1,800 jobs.

* VinFast with its first North American electric vehicle assembly and battery manufacturing plant, representing a $1 billion investment in Chatham County with a pledge of 7,500 jobs.

“North Carolina cannot go on autopilot and take economic development success for granted. Other states are increasing their marketing budgets, including expanded initiatives to attract new foreign direct investments from Europe and Asia," said John H. Boyd, founder and principal with global site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Boca Raton, Fla.

Boyd said that with concerns about the national economy, rising inflation, supply-chain costs and interest-rate increases, “North Carolina needs to aggressively promote its low operating costs by national standards.”

“Our BizCosts.com data bank has never seen greater data inquiries based on concerns about rising costs in high-growth Sunbelt markets, like North Carolina.”