NC continues to support expanding Medicaid; more in favor of legal uses of marijuana, distracted driver law

As the state 2022 legislative session formally began Wednesday, the latest Meredith Poll found a majority of North Carolinians continue to support expanding Medicaid, along with a rise in backing of legal uses of marijuana and distracted driver laws.

The poll, released Tuesday, found that more than 70% of North Carolinians think the state should join 38 other states in expanding Medicaid and giving health care access to more lower-income citizens.

It was not unexpected that 90% of Democrats support this expansion.

However, a majority of Republicans, including those who consider themselves the most conservative, also support expansion.

A joint oversight legislative committee has been addressing Medicaid expansion, along with other potential health-care reform considerations, at several pre-2022 legislative session meetings as part of a state budget compromise reached between Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.

The committee's goal is making recommendations in the fall.

“Over the last few years, support for expanding Medicaid has increased in the state," poll director David McLennan said.

"There appears to be some movement in the General Assembly, even among Republicans who have argued against Medicaid expansion in the past, to expand access to health care.

“Whether the legislators call it an expansion of Medicaid or something else, the public opinion would suggest this to be a popular move.”

Several studies have shown that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could benefit from some form of Medicaid expansion. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has signaled his willingness to consider a limited level of expansion.

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which is a 34% increase, or 522,000, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak surfaced in March 2020.

The biggest increase, at 94% or from 205,000 to 402,000, is the category of parents and older adults.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.

Legalizing marijuana

More than 60% of poll respondents favor legalizing medical marijuana use, or both medical and recreational marijuana use.

Only 13% wanted to keep all forms of marijuana illegal.

Poll officials said support for some form of marijuana legalization "is broad and cuts across all demographic and political lines."

Senate Bill 711, which would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes, advanced through three Senate committees before stalling in the gateway Rules and Operations committee in August. It is likely to resurface early in the 2022 session.

SB711 is the latest in several attempts over the past 12 years to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The bill’s odds of clearing the Senate are considered promising given that Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and chairman of Rules committee, is one of its three primary sponsors.

Rabon, a cancer survivor, has said SB711 would not serve as a gateway to recreational marijuana use, although opponents that include Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, claim that it will.

The bill requires the medical marijuana system be self-sustaining from a revenue perspective following initial money to set up the system.

Distracted driving laws

North Carolinians remain strongly in favor of a bill that would ban the use of handheld devices while driving.

More than 90% of respondents believe mobile phones are a major contributor to car accidents. All demographic groups, including the youngest respondents, agreed that using a mobile phone while driving leads to accidents.

More than 80% expressed frustration that the state has not passed a distracted driving law, and well over a third of North Carolinians state that they would not vote for a legislator who voted “no” on a distracted driving bill.

“Since we first started asking these questions four years ago, the results have been very consistent — citizens see the negative effects of using a mobile device while driving and strongly support legislation banning such behavior," McLennan said.

"Although most voters do not put distracted driving legislation at the top of the list of important political issues in an election year, it is significant that a large number of voters are willing to punish elected officials at the ballot box.”

Senate Bill 20, titled “Hands Free NC” has languished in the Senate Rules and Operations committee since its introduction in January 2021.

Primary bill sponsor Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, has said SB20 contains several elements from House Bill 144 from 2019 that passed the House by a 92-23 vote. The bill, however, was never addressed in a Senate committee.

The bill would prohibit driving while using a wireless communication device that is held in the driver’s hand. It also prohibits using such a device if it is supported somewhere on the driver’s body unless it is part of wearable technology that does not require physical support.

The bill also reinforces the ban on texting and also bans driving while watching a video, movie or communication via video.

There are exceptions for first-responders, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.

