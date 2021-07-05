NC GOP aims to override governor's veto on latest abortion bill. Vote scheduled for July 21.

However, the bill was removed Tuesday evening and transferred to the July 21 calendar.

At least 30 votes are required in the Senate to override a governor’s veto, as well as at least 72 in the House.

The Senate is made up of 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats, while the House has 69 Republicans and 53 Democrats.

The Senate approved HB453 on June 10 with no Democratic “yes” votes. The House approved the bill May 6 with six Democrats voting yes.

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said if Cooper is confident of no Senate Democratic support for the veto-override vote in that chamber, "it’s possible that his political team will give House Democrats a free pass to vote as they choose on this veto override.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill opponents said they fear the doctor-patient conversation requirements in the bill could jeopardize women’s trust in medical care and could lead some women with other reasons for considering an abortion to carry pregnancies to term once they learn of a Down syndrome diagnosis.