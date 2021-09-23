NC GOP lawmakers: Agreement reached on high school athletics association

The latest discussion concerning the future of the N.C. High School Athletic Association may bring all the key parties to the table.
However, the association's board of directors and executive leadership said Thursday they remain opposed to the latest version of House Bill 91, which would strip the nonprofit of much of its authority.
Four Republican legislators released a statement Wednesday saying an agreement has been reached following a meeting with Democratic legislators and officials from the association, the State Board of Education and Gov. Roy Cooper's office.
The meeting included the three primary GOP Senate sponsors of the current legislation — Tom McInnis of Anson County, Todd Johnson of Union County and Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County, as well as House Majority leader John Bell IV, R-Wayne.
The legislators said the meeting was designed "to discuss the best pathway forward" for the bill.
"We’re happy to report that after months of examining how best to support our student athletes and high school athletics, we’ve come to an agreement," they said.
Sawyer said Thursday the eighth version of HB91 isn't ready to be made public yet. She said there are insertions coming that affect the relationship between the State Board of Education and the high school sports association.
The association's commissioner, Que Tucker, responded to the meeting by saying the nonprofit "is thankful to be provided an opportunity to be at the table to discuss education-based athletics in our state."
"We know there are still many hurdles to clear before we can reach an agreement with the State Board of Education," she said.
"In the meantime, the association and its board of directors remain opposed to HB91."
Jordan Monaghan, Cooper's press secretary, said Thursday that “talks about how best to provide oversight of high school athletics without unnecessary disruption were productive, agreement was reached, and we expect any legislation passed to reflect that agreement.”
Officials with the State Board of Education could not be immediately reached for comment about the potential agreement.
House floor action
To speed along the legislative negotiating process, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, approved bringing HB91 directly to the House floor for Thursday's session rather than having the bill go through House K-12 Education and Rules and Operations committees.
Bell, the House Majority leader, asked the House to not approve changes in the current version of HB91, saying there have been "productive conversations over the last couple of weeks, and a better meeting Wednesday afternoon where we all came to an agreement."
"It's time to put the agreement together. If we can have the (concurrence) conferees to put the proper language into place, I believe we can have a bill that we bring back to you that has unanimous support."
The House voted 98-0 to not approve the changes.
If the bill becomes law, much of the legislation would go into effect Oct. 15, providing the high school athletic association agrees to become a vendor of the State Board of Education.
The GOP legislators said in their statement that "we believe this agreement will put the needs of our student athletes first, while allowing for a better, more transparent governing structure.
“We remain optimistic that this agreement will provide the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education the flexibility they need to oversee athletics, while also addressing concerns from parents, coaches and the athletes."
Tucker said the athletic association remains convinced that HB91 is not necessary because "we believe the statutory authority already in place for the SBOE allows it to enter a formal memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA."
"Once we can turn our attention to formally working with the SBOE without legislative involvement, we hope to continue the long-standing cooperation … to lead high school athletics.
"We believe that hearing and addressing those concerns will help make us a more effective organization for our member schools and their students," Tucker said.
Background
As HB91 advanced through the Senate, it became increasingly clear how personal and political the process has become.
On one side is the leadership of a 108-year-old athletic association facing calls that it be dissolved or become an administrator with drastically reduced authority over middle and high school athletics.
On the other side are Republican senators who are willing to take a “throw the baby out with the bath water” approach in their full-throated quest “to fix the lack of transparency and accountability” within the athletic association.
Caught in the middle are not only the boards of the association and State Board of Education, but also school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and more than 200,000 athletes of the 427 member schools.
The seventh version of Republican-sponsored House Bill 91 cleared the Senate on Sept. 8 by a 28-14 vote with the support of just one Senate Democrat.
To create the controversial HB91, its GOP sponsors replaced the language in an autism-support bill that cleared the house on March 17.
The high school athletic association said Sept. 9 that "we believe that this bill is unnecessarily prescriptive and leaves in place many requirements that are not in the best interests of our member schools and student athletes.
“It is hoped (House members) will at least look at the work we have done in a draft memorandum of understanding we shared with the State Board of Education."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Thursday that "with the House majority leader signaling that he expects unanimous agreement, one suspects that the final bill will amount to a much different solution than the one originally proposed in the Senate plan.
"It’s likely that the early threat to kill off the NCHSAA prompted all parties to agree to meet at the bargaining table."
