NC GOP lawmakers: Agreement reached on high school athletics association

Bell, the House Majority leader, asked the House to not approve changes in the current version of HB91, saying there have been "productive conversations over the last couple of weeks, and a better meeting Wednesday afternoon where we all came to an agreement."

"It's time to put the agreement together. If we can have the (concurrence) conferees to put the proper language into place, I believe we can have a bill that we bring back to you that has unanimous support."

The House voted 98-0 to not approve the changes.

If the bill becomes law, much of the legislation would go into effect Oct. 15, providing the high school athletic association agrees to become a vendor of the State Board of Education.

The GOP legislators said in their statement that "we believe this agreement will put the needs of our student athletes first, while allowing for a better, more transparent governing structure.

“We remain optimistic that this agreement will provide the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education the flexibility they need to oversee athletics, while also addressing concerns from parents, coaches and the athletes."