NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

"Wrong vote, Sen. Burr," Walker wrote on Twitter. "I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator."

Burr is not the only one who has faced repercussions following his Saturday vote. The Louisiana GOP executive committee unanimously voted later that day to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy for his decision to convict Trump. Pennsylvania's Republican Party is planning a meeting to potentially censure Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Trump, according to county party officials.

Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump "bears responsibility" for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Whatley, who served as an elector in the state Trump narrowly won, declined to link the former president's behavior to the violent actions taken by his supporters on Jan. 6 but said "clearly some events would not have taken place" if Trump had accepted the 306-232 vote of the Electoral College in favor of President Joe Biden.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said this weekend on "Fox News Sunday" that Burr's move to convict strengthens the prospects of another Republican who has yet to declare her candidacy for Burr's seat: Lara Trump.