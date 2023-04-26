A N.C. House bill that would end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for certain government agencies and political subdivisions has cleared the House floor by a 73-41 vote.

House Bill 98, titled Medical Freedom Act, was recommended earlier Wednesday by the Rules and Operations committee.

HB98 goes to the Senate for consideration. There is a companion Senate Bill 121 that has not been heard in committee after being filed Feb. 16.

HB98 has Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County as co-primary sponsors.

Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, presented HB98 as a bill that “gives voice to the voiceless,” particularly individuals and parents who believe or feel the COVID-19 vaccine development has been rushed and remains incomplete.

It's not certain whether Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would veto the bill given the decrease in COVID-19 cases in recent months and the recently acquired Republican House super-majority.

Biggs stressed during Wednesday's Rules presentation that "this is not an anti-vaccine" bill, but rather to help individuals not feel like a vaccine, such as COVID-19, "is being forced on them."

"The people of North Carolina have spoken," citing that 77% have not gotten the latest COVID-19 booster shot, while 41% have not obtained any booster shot.

"They want the option, not the mandate," Biggs said.

However, several Democratic committee members questioned why the bill sponsors believe they are more knowledgeable about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines than the public-health officials advocating for them.

"People might not be getting COVID right now, but guess what, there's a new variant out and we don't know how that's going to act," said Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg said.

"It's best to be prepared."

The bill would prohibit city, county and state government agencies and certain political subdivisions from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

It does not affect other required vaccinations for K-12 public school students, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

Biggs acknowledged that the bill would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine from joining that list of required childhood vaccinations, although he said that prohibition could be revisited if the bill becomes law.

HB98 also would not allow the State Board of Education, local public school districts, colleges and universities to require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be vaccinated for one or multiple doses.

HB98 has a section that would not allow local and state government entities and certain political subdivisions from “discriminating against persons based on their refusal” to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or declining to be vaccinated.

That section prohibits those groups from using non-vaccination status as a condition for denying or refusing employment. The agencies would not be allowed to take any retaliatory action against any employee who, in good faith, threatens to file a claim or complaint, or initiate an investigation.

The bill would prohibit K-12 schools, local and state public health agencies and officials, and local governments from requiring employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to submit to a vaccination.

Cunningham questioned the need for the bill given the availability of medical and religious exemptions.

Biggs answered by saying those exemption requests aren't always honored by higher-education institutions and government agencies.

Medical debt bill advances

A bipartisan N.C. Senate bill addressing medical debt — supported by state Treasurer Dale Folwell — has advanced to the gate-keeper Senate Rules and Operations committee.

Senate Bill 321, titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act”, has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as lead primary sponsor.

The bill has cleared the Health Care, Judiciary and Finance committees, the latter on Wednesday.

In each case, the bill has sailed through to committee recommendation with little, if any, discussion.

That's in contrast to the intense debate on a similar House bill in just one House committee in 2022.

According to SB31 and a Folwell statement, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

“Medical debt is the number reason for debt collections and is a leading cause of bankruptcy,” Krawiec said. “More Americans fear medical debt than serious illness.

“The bill provides a process for billing and for filing for medical collections. It also forbids unfair collection processes and enhances legal remedies.”

Folwell, who plans to run for governor in 2024, said his primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan.

The plan covers more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

“A lifesaving procedure shouldn’t cost your life savings,” Folwell said. “This bill would stop hospitals in the cartel from hiding their prices, and it would prevent hospitals from breaking patients’ kneecaps when they can’t afford to pay.”

Tucked into the two bills is language that could provide free medical care or steep discounts to certain lower-income families.

The key parameters is addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes SB321, saying “we think it seems unnecessary.

“It would add more bureaucracy and regulation for hospitals and health systems that is not needed because there are existing federal regulations that protect patients from aggressive debt collection that hospitals already follow.”