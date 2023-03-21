The intense debate over whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for certain government agencies and political subdivisions resurfaced during Tuesday's first N.C. House committee hearing.

House Bill 98, titled “Medical Freedom Act, cleared the House Health committee after nearly 25 minutes of debate. Its next stop is House Judiciary 1 committee.

HB98 has Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County as co-primary sponsors, along with Reps. Brian Biggs and Neal Jackson of Randolph County.

Biggs presented HB98 as a bill that "gives voice to the voiceless," particularly individuals and parents who believe or feel the COVID-19 vaccine development has been rushed and remains incomplete.

However, several Democratic committee members questioned why the bill sponsors believe they are more knowledgeable about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines than the public-health officials advocating for them.

The bill would prohibit city, county and state government agencies and certain political subdivisions from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

The bill, however, does not affect other required vaccinations for K-12 public school students, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

HB98 also would not allow the State Board of Education, local public school districts, colleges and universities to require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be vaccinated for one or multiple doses.

The bill sponsors said that after consultation with state health officials, they removed from HB98 language that would have prohibited educational entities from requiring the use of face coverings on their campuses, nor allow for the “quarantine of healthy students.”

Biggs said the removal was in recognition that masking and quarantine can be necessary to respond to other communicable diseases where vaccines are mandated.

Exempt children?

Although Biggs stressed that his sponsorship of HB98 is primarily about "freedom of choices" — which is echoed by the other primary sponsors — he also made clear his belief that children should not be getting the vaccine at all.

Biggs claimed that nearly 100% of children infected by COVID-19 recovered safely.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 591,476 confirmed cases among children up to age 17. That age group has represented 17% of all confirmed cases statewide, while being 22% of the state's population.

That age group has had 32 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths statewide, or less than 0.1% of the 28,475 related deaths.

"There are stories about people being pushed into getting the vaccine," Biggs said. "It's not a one-size-fits-all (situation)."

Lambeth said that even though he has been fully vaccinated, he said he respects individual decisions not to be vaccinated even with the proven higher hospitalization and death rates among the unvaccinated.

"I hear from individuals and parents from both sides of the issues, and I want them to have their choice," Lambeth said.

HB98 would allow students and/or their parents to bring a civil action against the governing body of the public school district.

Employment status

HB98 has a section that would not allow local and state government entities and certain political subdivisions from “discriminating against persons based on their refusal” to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or declining to be vaccinated.

That section prohibits those groups from using non-vaccination status as a condition for denying or refusing employment. The agencies would not be allowed to take any retaliatory action against any employee who, in good faith, threatens to file a claim or complaint, or initiate an investigation.

The bill would prohibit K-12 schools, local and state public health agencies and officials, and local governments from requiring employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to submit to a vaccination.

Hardister said HB98 "will prevent government agencies from establishing any form of a COVID vaccine mandate.”

“I don’t think anyone expects that COVID-19 is going to cause the same level of concern in the future that it did starting in spring 2020,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

“That’s likely why this bill is designed to take COVID-19 vaccination status off the table for government agencies dealing with members of the public."

COVID-19 status

The bill was filed with the ending of the national COVID-19 pandemic public-health emergency set for May 11.

Forsyth County has had at least 125,748 confirmed cases and 970 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

HB96 represents an expansion of House Bill 572, titled “No vaccine mandate by EO, rule or agency,” that cleared the House by a 75-38 vote in May 2021 with 65 Republicans and 10 Democrats in support.

However, the bill was not addressed in the Senate.

Local example

In October 2021, the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved paying a $1,000 bonus to city workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have already been vaccinated.

Responding to pressure from city employees who found an earlier draft of the measure too heavy-handed, the council deleted provisions that could have resulted in the firing of employees who refuse to get tested and that would have made non-vaccinated employees ineligible for promotion.

Between 75 and 100 people, including city police officers and firefighters, gathered in advance of the October 2021 council meeting at Corpening Plaza to protest penalties proposed for non-vaccination.

People carried signs calling for freedom to choose whether or not to get the COVID-19 shot.

A city committee had discussed taking a carrot-and-stick approach to boosting the vaccination rate of city employees from a level estimated at well under 40% at the time.

The stick was a series of measures that drew the ire of city employees as word circulated: No promotions for unvaccinated employees, and provisions leaving the door open for higher insurance premiums in the future, or even termination for employees who don’t get their shots.

Council member James Taylor brought forward a motion to drop the non-promotion penalty, as well as any language in the policy that mentioned firing as a possible consequence of refusing to even get a COVID-19 test.