NC House bill would allow bars to obtain on-premises ABC permits

A bipartisan state House Bill would add bars to the list of public and private venues allowed to obtain on-premises ABC permits.

House Bill 1108, with co-primary sponsor Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, was filed May 26.

It was placed in the House Alcoholic Beverage Council committee with a recommendation also required from the Finance committee before going to Rules and Operations.

According to state statute 18B-1001, bars are not on the list of venues where the ABC commission can issue on-premises permit for malt beverages, unfortified wines and fortified wines.

The bill would amend state alcoholic beverage laws to give bars other operating options, but require that bars' "gross receipts from alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises shall be not less than 75% of the establishment's total gross receipts."

In contrast, a private bar is defined as "an establishment that is organized and operated as a for-profit entity and that is not open to the general public; it is open only to the members of the organization and their bona fide guests for the purpose of allowing its members and their guests to socialize and engage in recreation."

The state ABC Commission said Tuesday that at its essence, HB1108 would "add another definition for bars ... who don't want to meet the (membership) requirements of a private bar or (food requirement) of a restaurant, but still be eligible for a (on-premises) permit."

Public and private venues with such on-premise permit permissions include: restaurants; hotels; eating establishments; food businesses; retail businesses; private clubs; convention centers; community theaters; breweries under certain state authorizations; sports and entertainment venues; and private bars.

According to the statutes, the commission can authorize:" the retail sale" of malt beverages, unfortified wines and fortified wines "for consumption on the premises; the retail sale (of those beverages) in the manufacturer's original container for consumption off the premises; the retail sale (of those beverages) in a cleaned and sanitized container that is filled or refilled and sealed for consumption off the premises and that identifies the permittee and the date the container was filled or refilled."

"The permit also authorizes the permittee to transfer (those beverages) — not more than four times per calendar — to another on-premises permittee (of those beverages) that is under common ownership or control as the transferor."

Bars also currentlyl excluded in the state statutes when it comes to permits for brown bagging, special occasions and mixed beverages.

According to state statues, a brown-bagging permit authorizes "each individual patron of an establishment, with the permission of the permittee, to bring up to eight liters of fortified wine or spirituous liquor, or eight liters of the two combined, onto the premises and to consume those alcoholic beverages on the premises.

A special occasion permit authorizes "the host of a reception, party or other special occasion, with the permission of the permittee, to bring fortified wine and spirituous liquor onto the premises of the business and to serve the same to his guests."

A mixed-beverage permit authorizes "the retail sale of mixed beverages for consumption on the premises. The permit also authorizes a mixed beverages permittee to: obtain a purchase-transportation permit under general statutes 18B-403 and 18B-404; obtain an antique spirituous liquor permit under a subdivision of this section; to use for culinary purposes spirituous liquor lawfully purchased for use in mixed beverages.

The N.C. ABC Commission said bars and private bars would be eligible for the same types of ABC permits under HB1108.

"The ways in which a business operates — are they limited to members or open to the general public? What are their alcohol or food receipts? etc. — determines whether they are a bar, private bar, or one of the other types of establishments defined in the state’s General Statutes," according to the commission.

HB1108 also would add hotels and restaurants to cooking schools to those authorized to issue a culinary permit allowing a permittee to possess up to 12 liters of either fortified wine or spirituous liquor, or 12 liters of the two combined, for use in the kitchen of a business for culinary purposes.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.