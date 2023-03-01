The latest legislative attempt at allowing civilian investigators to handle minor traffic accidents cleared its first N.C. House committee step Wednesday.

House Bill 140, titled Civilian Traffic Crash Investigators, has primary sponsors that include Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister, both R-Guilford, and Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

The bill was recommended by House Judiciary 2 committee after some significant changes and clarifications were made. Next step is the gatekeeper House Rules and Operations committee.

Although the legislation was requested as a local bill by the Greensboro Police Department, Faircloth said it has been amended to a public bill with statewide application. A public bill is subject to a governor's veto.

The focus of HB140 is allowing municipalities to hire and utilize those investigators to address accidents involving only property damage, including authority to have a vehicle towed or removed from the accident site if it is obstructing a public street or highway.

Faircloth said that includes allowing sheriff offices to utilize the investigators as well.

Civilian investigators would not be allowed to write citations in HB140.

Faircloth said that civilian investigators would be able to call in law enforcement — either in person or by video conference — if a citation is warranted.

House Bill 303, filed during the 2021 session, allowed for citation writing. That authority appeared to be the primary reason the legislation was shelved in the Senate after passing the House in April 2021.

HB140 was amended in Judiciary 2 to require a statewide training standard for the civilian investigators, rather than the standards "being set city by city," Faircloth said.

Faircloth said that ideally retired law-enforcement officers would be among those recruited to serve as civilian investigators.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said that since the Wilmington Police Department began using civilian investigators in 2008, it has utilized retired law enforcement officers. Wilmington's two investigators had averaged handling more than 1,000 accidents every year.

"The use of civilian investigators has allowed police to be where they are needed, and our police chief thoroughly endorses it," Butler said.

Representatives from the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police told the Judiciary 2 committee that its membership is in favor of HB140.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, filed a similar bill during the 2022 session that would have allowed just Winston-Salem to hire those investigators. That bill was not heard in committee.

“The civilian traffic investigators bill was included in the City Council’s 2023 legislative priorities package, which was approved by council on Nov. 14,” Winston-Salem city attorney Angela Carmon said.

Police departments or city elected officials in Asheville, Durham, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington also have requested the use of civilian investigators as part of addressing workforce shortages.

Main HB140 details

According to HB140, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.”

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department.

If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.