Dropping out of public school would not be an option in North Carolina until age 18 if a bipartisan N.C. House Bill becomes law.

House Bill 206, titled "Increase dropout age/completion indicator," has Rep. Jeffery Elmore, R-Wilkes, as primary sponsor and Reps. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, as co-primary sponsors.

The bill was placed Feb. 28 in the House Education K-12 committee.

The current dropout age is age 16.

HB206 would raise the dropout age by six months — starting with the 2023-24 school year — for five consecutive school years until reaching age 18 before the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The bill's main focuses are raising the compulsory school attendance age to 18 and establishing a completion rate indicator for school performance grades.

"I see education as one of those areas, as well as health care, where we have a number of common goals," Lambeth said.

"We are looking for creative ways to meet the workforce challenges, as well as help prepare students to be better prepared for the work force.

"With each of our backgrounds and roles in K-12 education, the three of us share a number of common goals, and we are looking to provide the best opportunity for students to excel."

Clemmons said that requiring students to reach adulthood before being allowed to drop out offers them to "have fuller, more productive lives, which strengthens our workforce for the demands of NC’s growing economy."

Tricia McManus, superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said she supports the bill because "we need our students to stay with us, in school, as long as possible."

"I am in support of increasing the age by which a student is allowed to drop out."

Local dropout rates

The Forsyth County Board of Education was told in March 2022 that the WS/FCS dropout rate had decreased from 2019-2020 to 2020-21, but still remains among the highest of the state’s urban school districts.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction typically releases school-year dropout data from districts across the state in March.

The state defines a dropout as someone who was previously enrolled in school during the reporting year — in this case 2020-21 — but was not enrolled on Day 20 of the current year and cannot be accounted for.

It does not include someone who transferred, suspended or ill.

According to the data, the 2019-20 dropout rate in the local system was 3.06 per 100 students, the highest rate among the following school districts: Guilford, Cumberland, Wake, Durham and Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

That number dropped to 2.66 in 2020-21, which was second behind Durham’s rate of 3.20.

In all, 443 students dropped out of the local system in 2020-21 compared with 524 the previous year. The school with the highest number of dropouts was Glenn with 75, followed by Parkland with 67 and East Forsyth with 66.

North Forsyth had the biggest improvement, going from 56 dropouts in 2019-20 to 27 in 2020-21.

Hispanic students dropped out at the highest rate. Of the 443 who dropped out in 2020-21, 172 were Hispanic, 129 were Black and 111 were white. More males (265) dropped out than females (178).

Most students drop out because of chronic absenteeism that makes it difficult to catch up with their schoolwork. That absenteeism tends to be a pattern that starts in elementary school.

The school district is asking each school to come up with a dropout prevention plan to address chronic absenteeism.

It also wants schools to develop a support plan for students who have dropped out this year and want to return for the 2023-24 school year.

School rate indicator

In the completion rate indicator for school performance grades component of SB206, the bill would amend state law by adding a section that gives schools a half-point for each percent of students who meet one of three educational metrics after their fifth year of entering high school.

The key metrics are: graduate from high school; earn an adult high school diploma; or earn an adult high school equivalency diploma.

According to EdNC.org, there's been a state-level emphasis on re-evaluating and reforming school performance grades led by state Superintendent Catherine Truitt.

House Bill 26, titled "Education Omnibus Bill," cleared the House by a 75-42 vote on Feb. 8. It has not been addressed by the Senate.

EdNC reported that the bill would would require the state superintendent to study school achievement, growth, achievement scores and grades, as well as school performance indicators for compliance with federal law.

School grades are based on each school’s achievement score (weighted 80%) and each school’s students’ academic growth (weighted 20%), according to the state’s 2021-22 accountability framework.

The other proposed indicators are:

* Improving student group performance year over year;

* Number of graduating high school students who are either employed, enrolled in higher education or enlist in the military; and

* Postsecondary preparation inputs, ranging from: number of elementary students participating in career exploration; middle schoolers determining career development plans; and high school students who earn credits in post-secondary coursework or in work-based learning.