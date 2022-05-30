NC House bill would require county elections boards receive death certificate notices

A Republican-sponsored state House bill introduced last week would require the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to send death certificate notices directly to county boards of elections.

House Bill 1069 has as its primary sponsor Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, whose district includes a portion of western Forsyth County. Another primary sponsor is Jeffrey Elmore, R-Wilkes.

The one-page bill has been placed in the House Elections Law and Campaign Finance Reform committee. If recommended by that committee, it would go to House Rules and Operations. It would be effective immediately if it becomes law.

Zachary said his legislative office's research "indicated that the two biggest problems with voter rolls in North Carolina are failure to purge deceased persons and failure to remove folks who have moved."

"The bill I introduced should not cost anything extra" to the state since current state law requires DHHS send death certificates monthly to the State Board of Elections, which sends them to county boards of election."

Zachary said he believes it would be more effective to reverse the reporting mechanism to county elections boards first since "that’s where you register."

The death certificate notifications would be sent monthly to the board of elections where the deceased person resided.

The monthly list would be based on death certificates reported to DHHS during the preceding month.

Upon receiving the death certificate notification, county elections boards would have 30 days to remove the deceased person from the voting rolls, along with certifying the removal with the State Board of Elections.

State law already permits a family member, relative or personal representative to provide a signed statement verifying the death of a voter in order to remove them from the voter rolls.

Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth Board of Elections, said the county receives a monthly update from DHHS, the Department of Public Safety's corrections divisions and the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

"We use those reports to conduct our comprehensive list maintenance process each month," Tsujii said.

"We also go through where we are communicating with other counties and jurisdictions outside North Carolina when someone registers elsewhere," Tsujii said.

"We do that to make sure no one is registered in two different places. That's currently how the law is written with the list maintenance program."

Zachary said he doesn't expect Democratic opposition to HB1069.

"I can’t imagine why they would," Zachary said. "People need to feel their elections are fair. That’s all people: unaffiliated, Democrats and Republicans."

"The bill adds some time requirements so the death certificates aren’t allowed to pile up or not get done. The bill provides that DHHS maintain a record of what it sends out, and the local board will then certify under oath how it has changed the records.

"I just want to create a trail so someone can check to make sure the boards of election are doing their job."

HB1069 could represent another element in promoting election integrity in North Carolina, said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“It’s understandable that lawmakers interested in promoting election integrity would want to take every step possible to ensure that no one casts an election ballot from the grave," Kokai said.

"The bill would streamline the process of submitting information about a voter’s death to election officials. It has enough interest to at least generate discussion."

Kokai cautioned, however, that "it’s unclear whether legislative leaders will want to tackle the topic in a session that’s supposed to be short and focused primarily on budget adjustments.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.