NC House clears limited version of Medicaid expansion, faces uncertain fate in Senate

The state House cleared Tuesday its attempt at a limited version of Medicaid expansion focused on rural parts of the state.

The revamped Senate Bill 408, titled the “Rural Healthcare Access and Savings Plan,” was approved by a 101-6 vote.

SB408 has been sent to the state Senate, which passed on June 2 its own bipartisan, multi-layered healthcare bill — a revamped House Bill 149 — that’s highlighted by Medicaid expansion to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.

HB149 was approved by a 44-1 vote, despite objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems because of several Republican-sponsored healthcare reform elements in the bill, foremost on certificate-of-need laws.

The key elements of SB408 are helping preserve rural hospitals and directing the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan with a Dec. 15 deadline for filing a report with a joint oversight legislative committee.

“We need to know exactly what we’re getting” from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to healthcare providers “in a manner that is cost-effective,” said House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

“This way, we have certainty ... and the final say.”

Moore has taken the rare role of primary sponsor with SB408.

If the legislative oversight committee approves the plan, Moore had pledged that SB408 would receive an up-and-down vote soon after.

“We believe this bill will help address some really critical needs while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers and without incentivizing a person not to get a job,” Moore said, citing a potential work requirement for eligible enrollees.

“It’s no secret (Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper) did not like the fact there would be a vote in December,” Moore said.

“I made it very clear to the governor that if there was not a second vote in December on this bill that this bill would go nowhere in the House.

“It’s either this way or no way, to be candid.”

Uncertain fates

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

Both SB408 and HB149 require approvals by their originating chamber to clear the legislature.

The bills’ fate remains uncertain since Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Moore — both recent converts to any form of Medicaid expansion — have made very public their preference for their legislation.

For example, Moore has signaled there is little expectation the chamber will take up HB149 before the projected Saturday end of the current phase of the 2022 session.

During Tuesday’s floor debate, Moore was blunt that what SB408 “does not do, to be very clear, is it doesn’t expand Medicaid.”

“If you look at other proposals that have been floated around when it comes to the expansion issue, basically the General Assembly is being asked to give this broad, unsupervised authority to the executive branch to go to the federal government to see what they’ll do and what they can get.

“Whatever they bring back, we’re stuck with it,” Moore said.

Moore said SB408 would give Kinsley “the necessary authority to negotiate with the federal government to alter Medicaid eligibility, subject to a vote by the General Assembly, and set certain guardrails to ensure no net cost to the state.”

“It’s the right path forward with those guardrails in place,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, Berger said in a statement following the introduction of the revamped SB408 that “the House has gone from ‘No,’ to ‘Let’s study it again.’ “

“It is past time for action. The House should pass the Senate version of House Bill 149, or we should agree to incorporate it into the budget.”

The 2022-23 state budget compromise, unveiled Tuesday, does not include elements of HB149.

As a result, the current phase could end in a stalemate on Medicaid expansion legislation.

Pivotal funding

A pivotal turning point for both Berger and Moore on their Medicaid expansion stances is enabling North Carolina to gain access to about $1.5 billion in federal Medicaid expansion funding over a two-year period.

That would free up DHHS to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

If the Oversight committee approves the plan, legislation implementing the plan would be voted on by the General Assembly on or after Dec. 16.

Moore said SB408 would provide access to as much as $3.1 billion in additional federal Hospital Access and Stabilization Program reimbursements to support hospitals without spending additional General Fund dollars.

There also would be an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion annually in federal Medicaid receipts to support the new eligibility category.

“We can use these funds to improve the lives of North Carolinians ... through a North Carolina plan from start to finish that makes sense for North Carolinians,” Moore said.

Voting conscience

Moore cautioned not to take away too much from Tuesday’s overwhelming vote in favor of SB408.

“I can’t predict how members will vote” on the final plan, Moore said. “They need to vote their conscience. They may choose to vote no for philosophical reasons.

“From what folks have told me, there’s a great deal of support for the bill. If there wasn’t, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Rep. William Richardson, D-Cumberland, said he would vote for SB408 because “it’s past time to get (Medicaid eligible) individuals out of the emergency department, and get people to family practitioners and treat chronic illnesses the way they ought to be treated.”

“This bill is a great step in that direction.”

