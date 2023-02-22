The N.C. House approved on Wednesday a bill that would allow six Triad school districts, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, to open the 2023-24 school year as early as Aug. 11.

House Bill 106, which has bipartisan support, passed the House by a 111-2 margin and will be sent to the Senate for consideration.

HB106 was filed Feb. 13, two weeks after the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Board of Education approved an Aug. 28.

However, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has poured cold water on the prospects of HB116 in the Senate.

The online legislative media outlet The Insider reported that Berger told reporters Tuesday that "I don’t see where there’s a need to change the calendar law, except maybe to beef up the enforcement mechanisms for local systems that ignore the law."

“I don’t know that there’s a particular bill that would do that."

HB106 was originally filed for the benefit of WS/FCS and Stokes County Schools. It has Forsyth’s Republican representatives Donny Lambeth, Kyle Hall and Jeff Zenger as primary sponsors.

Lambeth has said he is not optimistic about the chances of any school calendar-flexibility bill because of expected opposition in the Senate.

The reality check is that in the 19 years since the law was passed, there have been at least 285 local and public-school calendar bills introduced.

None has cleared the legislature.

HB106 pathway

The bill was fast-tracked Tuesday, gaining recommendations from the Education K-12 and Rules and Operations committees after having eight districts added during the Education K-12 meeting.

The other Triad districts were Davidson County Schools, Guilford County Schools, Lexington City Schools and Thomasville City Schools.

Also added were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Jackson, Swain and Transylvania county schools.

The bill is a local bill, which means it is not subject to a governor’s veto. Such bills involve up to 14 counties represented.

The two committees also moved House Bill 115 to the House floor. That bill includes Davie and Yadkin county schools among its 10 districts.

HB115 would allow local boards of education to determine the opening and closing dates for the 2023-24 school year.

That bill also cleared the House by a 111-2 vote Wednesday.

State law

State law passed in 2004 requires most school districts to start their school year on the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

The bill was filed primarily at the request of tourism advocacy groups to allow the summer vacation season to extend into late August.

There have been a few district exceptions permitted in the western part of the state because they tend to have more snow days.

Before that law was passed, some school districts opened as early as the second full week in August.

The Education K-12 committee also addressed bipartisan House Bill 86 in a discussion-only mode. That public bill would allow districts statewide to open as early as Aug. 10.

Given that HB86 has 66 sponsors, and 72 are required for a super-majority, it’s likely the bill will clear the House despite opposition from legislators representing coastal counties.

Meanwhile, House Bill 51 has not been addressed, which covers Randolph, Surry and Wilkes among the five counties in the legislation.

WS/FCS response

WS/FCS spokesman Brent Campbell said Feb. 13 that neither the board nor system administration “had a role as a district in advocating for or against this.”

“The superintendent (Tricia McManus) did say in those meetings she would for sure have staff look at an earlier start date if that ever became an option for future years,” Campbell said.

The 2023-24 calendar for WS/FCS sticks closely to the current calendar as permitted by state law. The final day of class for students is June 7, 2024.

It keeps a two-week winter break, aligns spring break with Easter and gives teachers days to work in their classrooms, without assigned professional development or students. The new calendar also has a three-day break for Thanksgiving.

McManus has said having more flexibility to come up with its own calendar is an issue that the state’s superintendents talk about regularly in their monthly meetings.

“We definitely want to start earlier and get exams in before the break. But it’s very clear what the law says,” McManus said. “Superintendents are asking legislators to please seek policy changes.”