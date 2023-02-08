The N.C. House reintroduced Wednesday its "clean" version of a bipartisan Medicaid expansion bill, officially beginning a potentially legislative-defining debate for the 2023 session.

Clean, in this instance, means no additional health-care reform language remains in House Bill 76 — a major component of Senate Republican leaders' quid-pro-quo preference for Medicaid expansion.

HB76, titled "Access to Healthcare Options," has Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, as its primary sponsor and bill author. There are two Republican and one Democratic co-primary sponsors.

The bill was filed without comment by House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

Lambeth said the plan is to have HB76 take the fast-track committee approach early next week, clearing the Health, Finance and Rules and Operations committees to "have it on the House floor for its first vote no later than Wednesday."

Lambeth said HB76 is "a good option for North Carolina and incorporates several of the best practices we researched and heard about from other states."

"The expansion benefits many of our citizens, including veterans, farmers and many others who work, but cannot afford private insurance. This is a win-win."

Lambeth said part of HB76's appeal is the "focus on preventive and well care, encouraging participants to take care of their selves.

"It will also direct the Department of Commerce to work with other state agencies, such as labor and the community college system, to address some of our state's workforce deficits."

Background

Lambeth has pursued some form of Medicaid expansion since 2014.

Early bill versions didn't dare to cite expansion as the end goal because of then-rigid opposition from the majority of top Republican legislators, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.

"I believe we have some common components and a common understanding that it is time for North Carolina to move forward with caring for our citizens who need health care," Lambeth said.

"We have transformed N.C. Medicaid to a risk-based model of care which has saved tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers of our state and have fixed a broken system.

"Now, it is time to move to the next step which covers those who need help."

North Carolina is one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures. Expansion could reach 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries.

The bill's main focus is on the financial aspect of filling the coverage gap that represents "a combination of intergovernmental transfers, hospital assessments, gross premiums tax revenue and federal funds."

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state's major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

Moore has said the House's Medicaid expansion plan would help preserve rural hospitals and further modernize the state program.

“We need to know exactly what we’re getting” from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to health-care providers “in a manner that is cost-effective,” Moore said in August.

“This way, we have certainty ... and the final say.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said in January that Medicaid expansion “seems to remain a top priority among all decision makers."

The statewide Care4Carolina coalition said Wednesday that it "applauds the leadership of the N.C. House for introducing a straightforward North Carolina solution to expand Medicaid and close our state’s health care coverage gap," said Abby Emanuelson, executive director of the 166-member coalition.

"In introducing HB76, House leadership has demonstrated their commitment to helping hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who are currently in the gap, including working parents, small businesses across the state and 14,000 of our veterans."

Senate efforts

Meanwhile, a Senate Medicaid expansion bill has not been reintroduced as of Wednesday.

Berger became in 2022 a convert to the need for Medicaid expansion, particularly among the working poor.

However, Berger has made it clear his expansion support is tied directly to reform legislation.

There have been three health-care reform bills filed so far in the 2023 session — focused on regulating hospital consolidation, enhancing medical bill transparency and eliminating the state's controversial certificate-of-need (CON) laws — that could be inserted into an expansion bill.

Other previous reform bills would permit nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and other providers the ability to work independently from doctors.

The CON reform efforts, led by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, have drawn the most pushback from House leaders of both parties.

Analysts say the Senate is likely to move forward during the 2023 session with its version of House Bill 149 that had inserted the Senate’s Medicaid expansion language.

Berger said when he introduced the revamped HB149 that “if there’s a person in the state of North Carolina that has spoken out against Medicaid expansion more than I have, I’d like to meet that person. We need coverage in North Carolina for the working poor.”

HB149, however, is vigorously opposed by the N.C. Healthcare Association.

In August, NCHA president and chief executive Steve Lawler called out Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Berger and Moore for being willing to let Medicaid expansion “die because you are looking for a deal.”

Lawler wrote that the NCHA “hopes to see the General Assembly accomplish Medicaid expansion and adopt the much-needed Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program."

“They are both important to the state, and should not require a trade or a change in policy that would likely have negative downstream impact on hospitals that are crucial to the state’s safety net.”

Delay consequences

The lack of progress has two meaningful consequences attached to them.

The first was cited by a letter sent in September by state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley to Cooper, Berger and Moore.

A pivotal turning point in Berger and Moore agreeing to consider Medicaid expansion was the potential for the federal pandemic relief law to provide North Carolina with $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients.

That funding is contingent on the Republican-controlled legislature approving expansion and, most important, agreeing to not put stipulations on enrollees, such as work requirement for some potential recipient that has been blocked by several federal judges.

Those federal funds would free up DHHS to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Kinsley cited at the time of his letter the need to pass some form of Medicaid expansion by Sept. 30, 2022, or risking the loss of a major portion of the federal funds — a requirement Cooper, Berger and Moore all acknowledged at the time.

Expiring coverage

Medicaid covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national nonprofit health-care advocacy group, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act soon after the pandemic erupted in the U.S.

Part of the act is a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, in exchange for enhanced federal funding.

That has been the pathway where many of the additional Medicaid beneficiaries in N.C. gained coverage during the pandemic.

However, the temporary enrollment has an end date of when the federal DHHS — first the Trump administration and now the Biden administration — declares the national public health emergency as over.

A May 11 end date has been set after several extensions.

Kaiser estimates that millions of uninsured beneficiaries nationwide will lose their health coverage at that time.