Lowering the spending threshold for feature-film productions to qualify for state grants is the goal of a N.C. House bill filed by four Triad Republicans.

House Bill 301 is on the agenda for the House Commerce committee meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is the first of two House committee steps for the bill.

The bill would require feature-film productions to spend at least $500,000 on theatrical and made-for-television films.

That would be down from $1.5 million for theatrical films, while leaving necessary made-for-television expenses unchanged.

Those amounts already were lowered in the 2021-22 state budget from $3 million for theatrical film and $1 million for made-for-television.

HB301 adds a second criteria that addresses the maximum grant amount for a feature-length film, single season of a TV series, and for a commercial shown in a theater, TV or online.

The bill leaves unchanged $7 million for a feature-length film, $15 million for a single season of a TV series, and $250,000 for a commercial production.

The bill inserts that the grant amount cannot be more that 35% of the qualifying expenses for a production if at least 75% of filming of the production and where crew, cast, and offices of the production are both located in economic Tier 1 and Tier 2 areas, or more than 25% for any other production.

State law requires N.C. Commerce Department officials to annually rank the economic health of all 100 N.C. counties.

The 20 most prosperous counties are categorized as Tier 3, the next 40 counties as Tier 2, and the 40 most distressed counties as Tier 1.

All 14 Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties are either Tier 1 or Tier 2 for 2023.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, one of HB301's primary co-sponsors, said the changes are meant to make Triad locations more attractive to film production companies.

The other co-primary sponsors are Reps. Kyle Hall of Stokes County who has a portion of northern Forsyth in his district, and Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister of Guilford County.

The bulk of film production in N.C. currently takes place in the Charlotte and Wilmington areas.

"I have been a strong supporter of the film grants in part because of the benefits and value in N.C. to highlight the beauty of our state, and because of UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem," Lambeth said.

"We worked with Commerce and the film advocates to carefully craft the bill to try and meet our objectives. I do hope we get more interest in sites such as Old Salem and Tanglewood Park."

Triad ready for closeup

Rebecca Clark, executive director of Piedmont Triad Film Commission, said most of the big-budget productions that qualify for the state film grant are active primarily in the Charlotte and Wilmington areas.

"Since the film incentive was changed (by the legislature) in 2015, not one project benefitting from the Piedmont Triad region has shot in this region," Clark said.

"If passed, this bill (HB301) will be incredibly beneficial in the economic development efforts in the Piedmont Triad."

In 2014, the Republican-controlled legislature chose to let the state's film incentives legislation sunset as one piece of a larger plan to end most incentive funding in favor of lower corporate income taxes.

Legislators also said they didn’t like that film tax credits aren’t earned over several years as required in business economic incentive packages.

The fallout was evident immediately.

Film productions — and hundreds of millions of dollars in industry-generated revenue — fled to Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana, which maintained film incentives under Republican-controlled legislatures.

In 2015, the legislature approved resuming annual funding for film grants, but at lower levels initially.

Currently, the N.C. Film Office lists the state offering a 25% rebate on qualifying expenses and purchases made by productions while in-state.

The rebate is funded through the N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, which has a designated recurring starting amount of $31 million per fiscal year. Any unused funds carry over to the next fiscal year.

"The film grant account currently has a very healthy balance in the fund," Lambeth said.

Clark said it's accurate to say that the film production industry before 2014 touched every Piedmont Triad county, "which meant an immediate direct spend in each of those counties."

"This area (and others in NC) have so much offer in terms of beautiful and varied sites and landscapes. I want to see this region benefit again from the huge economic impact that the film and TV industry can provide."