The N.C. House has cleared a bipartisan House bill that would reform the way authorizations for medical care are handled by providers and approved by insurers.

House Bill 649, titled "Ensure Timely/Clinically Sound Utilization Review," has Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, as a primary sponsor. It received a 112-0 vote Wednesday and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

The N.C. Medical Society, which requested the legislation, said the reform changes included in HB649 "has been a rallying cry for both physicians and patients for years."

"The bill aims to ensure that patients receive timely medical care and requires that medical decisions for patients be made by qualified health care providers," the society said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. said it "doesn't have anything to add at this point" when asked about HB649.

The House's passage of HB649 is "a sign that lawmakers agree with citizens that prior authorization requirements slow down critical care and cause undue burden on both patients and providers," the Medical Society said.

Examples of reform initiatives include:

* If the necessity of a prescribed medical procedure is being questioned by an insurer, the insurer would have to discuss the procedure with a clinician before refusing to pay;

* Physicians issuing approvals and denials that insurers use to make coverage decisions must be licensed in North Carolina, actively practicing, and have experience in that specialty or patient treatment;

* Continuity of care requirements and previous prior authorizations must be honored for an unspecified time, ensuring coverage for related services; and

* Insurers would have time limits for authorization reviews based on medical care level.

Background

State law requires health insurers and utilization review organizations (for a managed care plan) to maintain a utilization review program that describe how internal and third-party reviews are handled for covered services.

The program includes procedures for how insurers: evaluate the clinical necessity, appropriateness, efficacy or efficiency of health services; data sources and clinical review criteria for handling patient appeals of decisions.

Other reform measures within HB649 would include requiring health insurers' clinical review be based on applicable nationally recognized medical standards.

Insurers would have to ensure that a medical procedure or other authorized care is performed "in a clinically appropriate setting ... for a clinically appropriate duration."

Insurers' authorization decisions would be required to "reflect current medical and scientific evidence regarding emerging procedures, clinical guidelines and best practices."

When an insurer questions the necessity of a medical procedure, the bill would require the medical provider be notified within five business days of the insurer receiving the authorization request.

Before a non-authorization can be made by the insurer, the medical provider "must be given the opportunity to discuss the medical necessity of the health care service on the telephone with the medical doctor" that the insurer is relying on for an authorization decision.

"We are encouraged by the strong bipartisan support we are seeing, and we know continued outreach from NCMS members will help continue the bill’s momentum," NCMS chief legal officer Ashley Rodriguez said in a statement.

"NCMS is happy to be a major part of fixing a broken system."

Medical debt bill reaches Senate floor

A bipartisan N.C. Senate bill addressing medical debt — supported by state Treasurer Dale Folwell — advanced to the Senate floor. It has been put on the 3 p.m. Monday session agenda.

Senate Bill 321, titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act”, has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as lead primary sponsor.

The bill has completed the gauntlet of the Health Care, Judiciary, Finance, and Rules and Operations committees, the latter on Thursday.

In each case, the bill has sailed through to committee recommendation with little, if any, discussion.

That’s in contrast to the intense debate on a similar House bill in just one House committee in 2022.

According to SB31 and a Folwell statement, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

“Medical debt is the number reason for debt collections and is a leading cause of bankruptcy,” Krawiec said. “More Americans fear medical debt than serious illness.

“The bill provides a process for billing and for filing for medical collections. It also forbids unfair collection processes and enhances legal remedies.”

Tucked into the two bills is language that could provide free medical care or steep discounts to certain lower-income families.

The key parameters addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes SB321, saying “we think it seems unnecessary.

“It would add more bureaucracy and regulation for hospitals and health systems that is not needed because there are existing federal regulations that protect patients from aggressive debt collection that hospitals already follow.”