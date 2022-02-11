NC House speaker proposes bill allowing parents of K-12 students to opt out of school masking

The state's House speaker pledged Friday to introduce legislation that would give parents the option to opt out of K-12 indoor mask mandate requirements for their children.
Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said his proposed bill is in response to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announcing Thursday plans to end contact tracing for K-12 public-school students on Feb. 21.
DHHS also updated its StrongSchools Toolkit sets guidelines to no longer require students and staff to stay at home after a COVID-19 exposure unless they have symptoms or test positive for the virus.
The guidelines have been updated periodically over the last 18 months, with the toolkit continuing to recommend masking, vaccines, boosters and testing.
Moore said the StrongSchools Toolkit update didn't go far enough for him.
Moore said Thursday he sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper that urged him to repeal his mask-wearing guidelines for K-12 schools.
"This failure by Gov. Cooper and DHHS to roll back obsolete mask mandates will mean that many schools will leave those mandates in place," Moore said in his statement Friday.
"We must do more to protect our children from further learning setbacks and the other consequences of keeping these mandates in place."
Moore acknowledged the legislature's focus is on another round of redistricting maps scheduled for next week.
"As soon as redistricting is completed, we will be advancing legislation in the House," Moore said.
"It is parents, not politicians, who should decide whether or not to mask their children. The science does not support these onerous restrictions that continue to harm our children.”
DHHS said in a statement in response to Moore that "currently, the best tools we have to respond to the pandemic are vaccines and boosters, masking during times of widespread viral transmission, and testing."
"Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help keep students and teachers in the classroom when transmission rates are high as they are now.
"DHHS guidance outlines that schools consider voluntary masking when transmission rates are lower. As it has throughout the pandemic, DHHS guidance will continue to evolve based on emerging science and to focus on the most effective tools for where we are in the pandemic."
Responses
N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, supports Moore's masking bill proposal.
"It is time to repeal mask mandates and allow parents and students to make their own decisions regarding personal health," Hardister said.
"I hope we have bipartisan support for this measure because it should not be political.
"This is about doing what is in the best interest of students and their ability to learn without being distracted by perpetual mask mandates," Hardister said.
Mary Scott Winstead, deputy communications director for Cooper, said in a statement that "there is no statewide mask mandate in North Carolina schools, and Tim Moore knows that."
"Decisions about masks are left to local school districts under a bill he (Moore) passed.
That state law requires local school boards to vote on masking in schools each month.
"Public health officials will continue to evaluate guidance as the pandemic evolves," Winstead said.
"Less theatrics from legislative leaders, and more support for public schools, would be helpful."
Virginia legislation
Moore cited a bipartisan bill "just like this" being considered in the Virginia legislature.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that a bill is advancing that would block local school boards from requiring students to wear masks over their parents’ objections. There are three Senate Democrats in support of the bill.
The newspaper reported the legislation is poised to become a major victory for Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin who made parental power a hallmark of his campaign.
Democrats in the Senate and the House of Delegates overwhelmingly opposed the legislation, arguing that masks still provide a layer of safety for students and school staff, and that local school boards should make decisions for their localities.
The Virginia legislation "is the closest to an analogous case for this proposed North Carolina legislation," said John Dinan, a Wake Forest political science professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.
"The question is whether this proposed North Carolina legislation would attract similar support from Democratic legislators, and to an extent that it would lead the governor to allow the measure to take effect."
Dinan said the trend is pointing in the direction of lifting state school mask mandates in both Democratic and Republican states.
"The main question now being the timing of such a move," Dinan said.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said he is not surprised by Moore's bill proposal.
“If this legislation hits the House and Senate floor, it will be interesting to see how many Democrats are willing to go along with Republican bill sponsors to support the idea," Kokai said.
"If GOP legislative leaders are able to pick up a substantial number of Democratic yes votes, Cooper will face tough decisions.
"Will he go on record against parents’ wishes? Will he strong-arm his legislative allies to support him in an election year?” Kokai asked.
Local masking status
On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to approve extending its mask mandate into March.
The mandate has been in place since the start of the school year.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said that in many cases those school districts that lifted their mandates had the support of their health department.
WS/FCS has six contact tracers, according to Brent Campbell, a school district spokesman. The number of missed days because a student or staff member was deemed a close contact was not immediately available.
“Our team is going to begin the review (Friday) as the changes don’t go into effect until Feb. 21, and there will be some decisions we need consultation with the health department on,” he said.
K-12 vaccinations
The mask mandate debate comes as there has been limited adoption of parents getting their 5- to 17-year-old children vaccinated.
At least 9,204 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine as of Tuesday. That represents about 26% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said that about 7,434 Forsyth children in that age range, or 21%, are fully vaccinated.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 47%, which mirrors the statewide rate.
"We’re in a much different place than a year ago, with our vaccination rates and just in society, we want to get past this whether it’s in school, workplace or church," Swift said.
"I think we just have to do it methodically, and there’s no switch we’re going to switch and COVID is going to go away.
“I just want to make sure we do it the right way and protect not only our students, but people around the students, the faculty, staff and their families," Swift said.
Journal reporter Lisa O'Donnell contributed to this article.
336-727-7376