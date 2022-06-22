NC House speaker unveils Medicaid expansion bill aimed at helping rural areas

The state House will roll out Thursday an 11th-hour attempt at a limited version of Medicaid expansion focusing on rural parts of the state.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, issued a statement Wednesday night stating that bill sponsors intend to apply the gut-and-replace strategy to Senate Bill 408.

The revamped version of SB408 is titled the "Rural Healthcare Access and Savings Plan." In particular, the legislation could help struggling rural hospitals remain open, though it would also expand Medicaid coverage for residents of urban areas of the state.

The House Health committee will address the bill in discussion-only mode following Thursday's floor session, according to the legislative calendar.

Moore said the language in SB408 would enable North Carolina to gain access to about $1.5 billion in federal Medicaid expansion funding over a two-year period.

That would free up the state Department of Health and Human Services to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Moore said the bill also would:

* Increase access to healthcare in rural areas of the state and help preserve rural hospitals;

* Establish a Legislative Medicaid Rate Modernization and Savings Oversight committee;

* Direct DHHS to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan, to be presented to the oversight committee for a vote on Dec. 15.

* Give the state Health secretary "the necessary authority to negotiate with the federal government to alter Medicaid eligibility, subject to a vote by the General Assembly, and set certain guardrails to ensure no net cost to the state.'

If the Oversight committee approves the plan, legislation implementing the plan would be voted on by the General Assembly on or after Dec. 16.

Moore said SB408 would provide access to as much as $3.1 billion in additional federal Hospital Access and Stabilization Program reimbursements to support hospitals without spending additional General Fund dollars.

There also would be an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion annually in federal Medicaid receipts to support the new eligibility category.

“This is the type of proposal that could move forward without Medicaid expansion, but the timing suggests that House Republicans who might be willing to support expansion want to see some safeguards," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

Expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is in the hands of the House after the Senate gave final approval June 2 to a bipartisan, multi-layered healthcare reform bill.

House Bill 149 was approved by a 44-1 vote, despite objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

When the revamped bill was sent back to the House, it was placed June 2 in the House Rules and Operations committee. Moore has signaled there is little expectation the chamber will take up HB149 before the projected end of the 2022 session in early July.

HB149 also targets the $1.5 billion for treating traditional Medicaid patients if the state accepts expansion and, most important, agrees to not put stipulations on enrollees, such as a work requirement.

SB408 contains language that requires DHHS to negotiate with federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services if CMS authorizes a work requirement as part of eligibility for Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611 people since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

"Expansion critics continue to worry that adding hundreds of thousands of additional people to Medicaid’s rolls while doing nothing to increase the supply of health care is a recipe for failure," Kokai said.

"Those concerns have been addressed in HB149, according to Senate Republican leadership.

"The promise of additional federal funding doesn’t eliminate the program’s cost concerns," Kokai said.

"A plan that addresses both access and costs might be designed to swing a few more votes toward the yes column on expansion.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.