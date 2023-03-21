A sports wagering bill advanced Tuesday through the first of four N.C. House committee steps following the defeat of two amendments designed to lessen the socioeconomic impact of the legislation.

The House Commerce committee took the atypical step of a roll call vote — 17-10 in favor of recommendation — to send the bill to the Finance committee.

The bill also must clear Judiciary I and Rules and Operations before it can advance to the House floor.

Bipartisan House Bill 347 has Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and House Conference chairman as lead bill sponsor. Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, is among the four primary sponsors.

Legislators and analysts have said the progression of HB347 will be pivotal considering the 2022 attempt at a sports wagering bill in Senate Bill 688 did not survive on the House floor.

SB688 was voted down 52-49 on June 22 with 32 Republicans and 20 Democrats opposing. They represented a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

“If the legislation faces a tougher challenge in the House, supporters might want to be certain they can get a measure through that chamber first,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

Saine has said that “whether this bill rises or falls, this issue is still going to be out there the next session and the next session and the next session.”

Saine said Tuesday that North Carolinians are placing these kinds of bets in Tennessee and Virginia, and cautioned that Georgia and South Carolina have their own sports wagering bills under consideration.

Rejected amendments

Commerce members voted down 19-7 an amendment that would have removed permitting placing bets on college and amateur sports.

Amendment opponents cited the name, image and likeness opportunities of college athletes as an example of where collegiate sports have evolved.

"At the end of the day, college sports has changed before our eyes ... with college athletes able to make money under NIL," said Rep. John Bradford, R-Mecklenburg.

"It's clear that college sports are a big business ... so to take this out of the bill would kill a big part of it. It defies the spirit of what we're trying to do."

The committee also voted 18-8 against an amendment that would have disallowed using a credit card to place a sports wager — even though a credit card cannot be used to play the N.C. Education Lottery.

Bill sponsors said the amendment is not needed because credit card is a popular form of financial transaction, and that wagers can withdraw money from their credit card to place bets anyway.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said prohibiting credit card usage for sports wagering would limit the potential damage of a consumer who is overspending on bets.

Butler said if HB347 becomes law, she expressed concerns that sports wagering would surge in North Carolina "with the ability to destroy people and families' lives."

Adding UNCG

The main approved change since HB347 was introduced is adding UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington and Western Carolina as University of North Carolina member schools that would receive up to $300,000 each in proceeds.

The other seven are Winston Salem State, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, N.C. A&T State, N.C. Central, UNC Asheville and UNC Pembroke.

North Carolinians would be limited to wagering on professional and electronic sports with a select group of 10 to 12 wagering operators.

Sports wagering operators, as well as other licensees, would be required to report any criminal or disciplinary proceedings involving any personnel, and all new personnel would be subject to background checks.

Each sports wagering operator would be required to provide a daily summary of all sports wagering activity, including all transactions, by the close of each business day.

How we got here

Sports wagering has been another socioeconomic issue that is splintering Democrats and Republicans.

SB688 co-primary sponsors Sens. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, have emphasized “that we would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue,” Perry said.

Raleigh TV station WRAL reported ln June that North Carolina’s eight professional sports team franchises or entities want eight of 12 sports wagering operator licenses available to be allocated to them.

The other four entities are NC Courage (National Women’s Soccer League), Charlotte Motor Speedway, PGA Tour and NASCAR.

The distribution split remains 60% to the state General Fund, 30% to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund, and the rest to various sports-oriented initiatives.

Sports wagering operators and other licensees would be subject to heightened background and criminal record checks, as well as pay considerably more in application and renewal fees.

HB347 would raise the application fee for a sports wagering operator from $500,000 to $1 million.

The service provider license fee would go from $25,000 to $50,000, while the supplier license fee jumps from $15,000 to $30,000.

The bill would increase renewal fees from $100,000 to $1 million for interactive sports wagering license, as well from $10,000 to $50,000 for service provider license, and from $5,000 to $30,000 for supplier license.

There would be a 14% privilege tax on operators, up from 8% in SB688, on adjusted gross revenue.

The sports wagering operator’s license would not be transferrable or assignable without commission permission.

Operators would have to maintain at least a $500,000 reserve, or the amount of outstanding wagers as money due, whichever is greater. The reserve can be in the form of bond or irrevocable line of credit of at least $50,000 and no more than $2 million, or payment processor reserves and receivables, cash or letter of guaranty.

HB374 specifies that sports wagering can be allowed at the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

Other additions include what is known as “geofencing,” which allows the sports wagering operator to verify a registered player’s geolocation before they place a wager.

It would allow wagers to be placed on not only a sporting event, but a portion of the event, an individual athlete’s performance and a parimutuel wager.

HB347 clarifies that fantasy sports leagues would not be subject to the sports wagering law.