A controversial Republican-sponsored bill that would require middle- and high-school athletes to play on the teams based on their gender at birth now includes college athletics as well.

The latest version of House Bill 574, titled "Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," cleared the N.C. House on Wednesday by a vote of 73-39 with the support of three Democrats.

HB574 was amended before being launched on a hyper fast-track clearance of the House — including the Judiciary I and Rules and Operations committees — to now include all four-year and community colleges in North Carolina.

It affects athletic departments of the UNC System, State Board of Community Colleges and private college and universities.

HB574 would affect higher education athletics all the way to intramurals and include all members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University could not be immediately reached for comment on the latest version of HB574.

The insertion of college athletics likely increases the odds of a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

However, Republicans hold a super-majority in both the House and Senate with the switch of Rep. Tricia Cotham to the GOP.

HB574 would not allow females to participate on male boxing or wrestling teams.

The N.C. House is not alone in adding college athletics in prohibiting transgender females from playing on girls and women's sports teams.

In the past two weeks, similar legislation recently was signed into law in North Dakota, and the Alabama and Missouri Houses passed their version.

Senate Bill 631

With these changes, HB574 differs considerably currently from what had been a companion Senate Bill 631.

The Senate version has been placed on Thursday’s Senate floor agenda.

As of Thursday morning, SB631 has not been amended to insert college athletics, but such an action could take place on the Senate floor.

The House and Senate could choose to accept or reject the other chambers' transgender sports bill, or portions of the language.

Both bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

GOP perspective

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is one of the three co-primary sponsors of SB631. All 30 Republican senators have signed on as sponsors.

Krawiec has said SB631 "is needed ... common sense legislation" even as she acknowledged there are limited examples —15 to 17 in N.C. as cited by legislators supporting and opposing the bill — of transgender athletes competing on public school teams.

"It’s important we establish fair standards for our women’s sports," Krawiec said.

"There are physical advantages that cannot be ignored."

At 73 votes, at least one Democrat voted in support of HB574 since there are now 72 GOP House members.

House Democrats voting for HB574 were Garland Pierce of Scotland County, Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County and Michael Wray of Halifax County.

Also voting in support was Cotham, who did not speak on HB574 during the Judiciary 1 meeting or on the House floor.

Many legislative analysts said close attention would be paid to how Cotham votes as a Republican given she previously had been a supporter of LGBTQ rights as a Democrat.

That included opposing House Bill 2, the controversial transgender restroom bill, even as 11 House Democrats voted for it in March 2016.

Several bills aimed at people who are transgender, including the House version of the women’s sports legislation, were filed shortly after Cotham’s party switch and coinciding with the Senate deadline for filing bills with statewide implications.

House debate

The most representative of the debate came in the House Judiciary 1 committee since it was the first opportunity to address the bill in that chamber.

Bill sponsors cited similar issues — fairness, safety and competition concerns — as Krawiec and Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, who is leading the push for SB631.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, expressed concern that a blanket bill is being pushed for ideological reasons when there are more than 140,000 public-school athletes and just 15 and 17 transgender athletes for the 2022-23 school year.

At least 20 states have passed similar transgender sports bills, most in Republican-controlled legislatures.

Harrison said the NCHSAA informed her that it has procedures in place to review application for transgender girls to play girls sports. Harrison said there were three transgender female applicants for the 2022-23 school year, of which two were approved and one is a graduating senior.

Rep. Abe Jones, D-Wake, said the transgender sports issue "is such a deeply personal thing."

"It’s not a threat to any athlete out there trying to compete. I can’t see large numbers of people who used to be boys trying to be girls, and vice versa, upsetting the apple cart.

"They already have enough on them as young people without their legislature trying to get into what should be between them, their parents, their doctors and people who are experts on these things."

‘Proxy for discrimination’

Rep. Vernetta Alston, D-Durham, said she views HB574 as "simply a proxy for discrimination."

"More pointedly, this bill is a pretext for bigotry, a part of what I think is a larger effort to ban transgender people from living their lives openly. Transgender youth will not have access to the important childhood experience of sports.

"The justifications for it are not supported adequately by need, and policies like it are finding less and less refuge under our laws."

The Associated Press has reported that a Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage, not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists.

The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans.

However, it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports.

Both Alston and Harrison claimed that HB574 will violate the federal Title IX laws addressing women’s sports and likely to be determined to be unconstitutional by a federal judge.

"The NCHSAA has a gender-identity policy ... that is consistent with policies adopted in other states and has proven to be effective," Alston said.

"If we pass this bill, all girls who want to play sports will be less safe and potentially subject to invasive checks and inappropriate questions to determine their eligibility."

Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, R-Henderson, and lead HB574 sponsor, said the NCHSAA relies on physicians to fill out the application addressing whether the student is male or female, and if there have been any surgeries or medicines that would affect gender.

Balkcom said there would be no additional screening of the applicant beyond the physician form.