NC lawmakers, candidates on the Supreme Court's abortion rights ruling

What N.C. lawmakers — and their challengers — are saying about Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights:

I’m angry. I’m disappointed. But I’m not defeated. Here in NC, abortion is still legal. But we must elect pro-choice lawmakers to maintain that right. We will continue to fight.

— Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat representing North Carolina's Sixth Congressional District. Read the full statement here.

"We hope the era of elective abortions, spurred by bomb-throwing political opportunists on the left, will be closed, and collectively deemed one of the darkest chapters in American history."

—Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Republican representing North Carolina's Fifth Congressional District. Read the full statement here.

"... We should all have the right to choose."

— Kyle Parrish, Democratic candidate for N.C.'s Fifth Congressional District, who shared his family's story via social media. See the video here.

"I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor's exam room."

— N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat See the full statement here.

"I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state."

— Josh Stein, N.C. Attorney General, Democrat

"I am overjoyed with the decision by our Supreme Court - for decades we have been praying for a day like today and it is finally here. I have experienced the pain of abortion in my own life and know the long-term effects it can have on families."

"Despite today's win for the most vulnerable among us, more work remains toprotect the lives of those who cannot defend themselves."

— Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican representing North Carolina's 10th Congressional District. See the full statement here.

"Five decades of prayer have been answered, as this ruling is overdue news for life and the unborn."

— Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican representing North Carolina's Eighth Congressional District. See the full statement here.

"Roe v. Wade overturned. The Supreme Court just killed women."

— Scott Huffman, a Democrat running for North Carolina's Eighth Congressional District.