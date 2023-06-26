The N.C. State Lottery Commission is wasting little time establishing the infrastructure for mobile and expanded in-person sports and horse race wagering.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed on June 14 the bipartisan and divisive House Bill 347, titled “Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering,” that he called a historic moment for the state of North Carolina, and one that will benefit the economy for generations to come.

The commission has been given authority to drafting and adopting rules and regulations to govern sports betting and horse racing wagering activities, including requirements to support responsible betting.

Some elements of HB347 are scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 8 — the date of the 2024 College Football Playoff championship game.

However, the commission has said it could take until June 14, 2024, before the mobile option is fully operational.

“This commission and the staff have been tasked with the enormous responsibility of licensing and regulating the newly enacted wagering activities, while at the same time maintaining the quality work and highest standards of integrity with the lottery,” said Ripley Rand, chair of the commission.

Also serving on the nine-member commission is Pam Whitaker, of Winston-Salem, a retired human relations professional who was founder, owner and chief executive of Key Resources Inc. Whitaker also served on the commission from 2008 to 2012.

The commission has begun a national search for an “experienced senior leader in gaming and sports betting to develop, implement and manage” the programs, as well as hiring staff that will develop rules and oversee the new gaming markets.

The commission has created a sports betting webpage — https://nclottery.com/sports-betting — where it plans to provide licensing, operational and regulations updates.

“The commission and staff are committed to ensuring the job is done in a complete, professional, transparent and timely manner,” Rand said. “We will keep the public up to date about when these programs will launch.”

Among its first initiatives is preparing applications and other forms for those seeking sports wagering operator licenses.

HB374 permits up to 12 online sports wagering operators. Those companies will pay $1 million for a five-year license. Horse racing advance-deposit wagering platforms will pay $1 million for their licenses as well.

“No timetable outlining expected dates for application submissions and the granting of licenses is available at this time,” the commission said. “No commission meetings regarding sports betting are scheduled at this time.”

Help or hurt casinos?

Geoff Zochodne, a sports betting analyst for Covers.com, said it’s uncertain whether North Carolina’s legalized mobile sports betting will help or hurt the state’s two casinos, or be different enough in strategy to not directly conflict.

There are casinos in Cherokee and Kings Mountain and a resort/casino in Murphy.

“That has been a concern of brick-and-mortar casino operators, that if people can bet online that they will not see the need to go to a casino,” Zochodne said.

Zochodne said his group has found that states with mobile sports wagering and casinos “tend to find a harmony because while it’s more convenient to be a frequent better from your couch, going to a casino is still considered as an entertainment destination.”

“The sports betting book at casinos is traditionally a lower part of business. People who want an in-person experience will still go to play blackjack, take in a show, and potentially place a sports bet while they are there.”

“Casinos, such as Caesar and Harrah, have become proficient at using online marketing to drive in business,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of sports for GamblingGroup.com.

“Caesar’s North Carolina casino could provide special awards, such as a vacation in Las Vegas, as an enticement to sports wager in-person in North Carolina,” Bichsel said.

“Online sports wagering has proven to be a harbinger for retail growth for those in both sectors.”

Horse racetracks in NC?

In April 2021, Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, co-sponsored Senate Bill 629, which would encourage the creation of North Carolina’s version of horse racing’s Kentucky Derby. The bill was not heard in committee during the 2021-22 sessions.

SB 629 would create an N.C. Horse Racing regulatory commission that would oversee horse racing in the state, promote breeding and training of horses, and enhance the development of new agriculture crops.

Lowe said Thursday that with the passage of HB347, “there’s discussion about horse racing in North Carolina.”

“Commercial thoroughbred racing would present a great opportunity for North Carolina’s economic growth, and it could generate extra gaming and tax revenue for the state budget.”

Zochodne said that horse racing and sports wagering have a lot of common participants.

“Kentucky recently approved sports wagering in close cooperation with the state’s racetracks,” Zochodne said. “People who bet on horse racing are likely inclined to bet on other sports, and vice versa.

“When it is set up, betters can place a bet not only on the horse races there and elsewhere, but also on a football game, etc.”

‘Throwing a bone’

Bichsel said that the inclusion of horse betting in HB347 is “more like throwing the industry a bone” because it happens so infrequently compared with other sports wagering options.

“The amount of horse racing betting is likely to be very small overall and tends to not be as recreational,” Bichsel said.

Yet, BetCarolina.com analyst Steven Bittenbender said it’s not out of the question that the introduction of legalized horse betting could lead to the development of horse racetracks in North Carolina.

He said it would be logical to open horse racetracks in areas with a major golf course presence, such as Southern Pines and Pinehurst, given the likely overlap in participants.

Bittenbender cautioned that the odds of racetrack developments fell when what is known as historical horse racing was removed from HB347 during the committee process.

According to Gaminglabs.com, historical horse racing “is a betting system that allows players to place bets on replays of past horse races.”

“Today, Historical Horse Racing accounts for more than $10 billion in wagering annually across five states, and the racing industry has shown a major resurgence in those jurisdictions.”

Many key horse racing states, in particular Kentucky, use historical horse racing to supplement their live races and invest in their facilities to attract better horses and bigger fields.

“Had historical horse racing survived (in HB347), you would’ve had a better chance of having a live racing product in North Carolina,” Bittenbender said.

“There’s still a chance, but it’s less than 50% that it happens now because you need that supplemental revenue.”