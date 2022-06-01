NC medical marijuana bill advances to Senate floor. It's been called 'the most conservative and restrictive' in the country.

The first attempt at legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes in North Carolina has advanced to the Senate floor.

The Senate Rules and Operations committee recommended bipartisan Senate Bill 711, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act,” following about 40 minutes of debate among legislators and a series of public speakers.

Although the bill could be added to the Senate floor agenda for its 4 p.m. session, it may be more likely to appear Thursday.

SB711 is the latest in several attempts over the past 12 years to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The bill has been on an arduous path since being introduced during the 2021 session.

Before Wednesday's recommendation from the Rules and Operations Committee, it cleared, in order, the Judiciary, Finance, Judiciary a second time and Health Care committees — the latter on Aug. 26.

Opponents, who included Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, expressed concern that the legislation would serve as a gateway to legalized marijuana in North Carolina by 2024; that the licensing fee for vendors is too low; that a license should not be allowed to be sold; and that the potential profit levels need to be lowered.

The pathway through the state House could be equally daunting, if not more so, according to political analysts.

Key supporters

The bill’s odds of clearing the Senate are considered promising given that Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and chairman of Rules committee, is one of its three primary sponsors, along with Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover.

Rabon, a cancer survivor, has said the legislation would not serve as a gateway to recreational marijuana use.

After explaining the key details of the bill during the Rules and Operations meeting, Rabon cited several statewide polls that demonstrate strong bipartisan and socioeconomic support for limited legalization of medical marijuana with a doctor's prescription.

"It is hard for me to ever say that I have seen a poll, in my 40 years in the political spectrum, where there are 78% to 82% approval rates ... except on whether water is wet," Rabon said.

Rabon said 37 states have approved some form of medical marijuana.

"It is my opinion that no state has done it as well as we're attempting to do it. It is the tightest, best written bill, seeing what other states did wrong and trying to omit those pitfalls," Rabon said.

"We want to give citizens of this state who need and deserve compassion in their care, and this bill does nothing more than that."

Several legislators praised the deliberate and open-minded approach that Rabon and other bill sponsors have taken in shepherding SB711 to the Senate floor.

Lowe said his support comes from his belief that the use of medical marijuana will help many North Carolinians with their chronic and debilitating health issues.

"Our citizens should be able to take part in medicine that will help them," compared with using opioids as painkillers, Lowe said.

Background

The bill requires the medical marijuana system to pay for itself following initial money to set up the system.

The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at the medical cannabis centers.

The bill previously was amended to reduce the number of medical cannabis centers from eight to four, two of which would be located in one of the state’s 20 Tier 1 counties — likely Mecklenburg and in the Triangle.

Forsyth and Guilford counties are in Tier 2.

Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, has said the reason for not having revenue projections yet is that North Carolina’s approach is different from that of other states with medical marijuana laws.

“There really are no projections on how many North Carolinians will be eligible, and there is no best-practice legislation to look at,” Lee said.

Opposing views

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has questioned the safety and efficacy of medical marijuana.

“Where are the FDA recommendations on medical marijuana?” Hise asked during the Health Care committee debate. “What is the one thing they say it treats or cures?

“I know this bill has its path, but this is not about patients and receiving treatments. This is about placing North Carolina on a path that will make it more acceptable to legalize marijuana.”

Hise said that while “I applaud many of the things they’ve done in this bill,” he expressed concern that additional patient care exceptions will be added in future sessions if SB711 becomes law and that legislators will be removed from the regulatory process and “leave it up to doctors” to determine who qualifies.

“Maybe society is changing to accept this,” Hise said. “I just didn’t want to be part of taking the first steps.”

Several public speakers during Wednesday's committee meeting repeated concerns about the bill serving as a gateway to recreational marijuana use or that the medical benefits don't outweigh the societal impact.

Restrictive bill

Bill sponsors and other senators supporting the legislation have said it represents what Sen. Wally Nickel, D-Wake, called “the most conservative and restrictive medical marijuana bill in the country.”

“This bill is narrowly tailored to offer medical marijuana to those with legitimate medical needs,” Nickel said.

As a primary reason for legalization, the bill says “modern medical research has found that cannabis and cannabinoid compounds are effective at alleviating pain, nausea and other symptoms associated with several debilitating medical conditions.”

“Recreational marijuana use is not something we want in our state,” Lee said, but added that the prohibition should not keep North Carolina from doing the right thing for people with chronic and debilitating conditions.

Lowe has said bill sponsors reviewed legislation in other states in piecing together SB711.

“We realized that, for some states, it has worked out well, while for others it was just a recreational product,” Lowe said. “That’s not the goal with this particular bill …”

