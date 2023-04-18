A bipartisan N.C. Senate bill that expands the use of mobile salons in North Carolina gained its second committee recommendation Tuesday.

Senate Bill 44 cleared Tuesday the Senate Judiciary committee. It still has the Finance and Rules and Operations committees to reach the Senate floor.

If SB44 is signed into law, mobile salons would be allowed to begin operating on Oct. 1.

In this instance, a mobile salon is defined in SB44 as “a self-contained, enclosed mobile unit licensed for the practice of cosmetic art.” A mobile home would qualify for use as a mobile salon.

According to state law, services that a licensed mobile salon could provide include those typically offered by a cosmetologist: arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, cutting, singeing, bleaching, coloring, or similar work upon the hair of a person, including the use of hands, mechanical or electrical apparatus, or appliances or by use of cosmetic or chemical preparations or antiseptics.

Other services would include skin beautification, manicurists, natural hair care specialist and shampooing. Sen. Joyce Krawiec told the Commerce and Insurance committee that mobile salon operators have the option of selling hair care products.