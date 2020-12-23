NC Republicans vowing to challenge election results: Ted Budd, WNC's Madison Cawthorn

Budd sent a letter to his Republican House colleagues from North Carolina, asking them to join with him in objecting. The News & Observer has reached out to their offices to see if they plan to object as well.

“The people of North Carolina chose Donald Trump to be reelected. We should not allow the lack of election integrity in other states (to) deprive us of the president that we voted for,” he wrote in the letter dated Dec. 22.

Trump won North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes and defeated Biden by less than 75,000 votes in the Nov. 3 election.

Other House Republicans have been planning to challenge the results for several weeks. For an objection to be in order, it must be endorsed by at least one senator and one representative.

The Congressional Research Service published an updated overview earlier this month of the procedures at the joint session, including objections.

Republican Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has indicated he may object to the results, though Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his members not to object. Senate Majority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told CNN that any objection “would go down like a shot dog” in the Senate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}