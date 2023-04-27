The N.C. Senate cleared Thursday a Republican-sponsored bill that would update how name, image and likeness contracts are handled for college athletes in North Carolina.

As has been the case throughout the Senate legislative process, Senate Bill 574, titled “Authorize NIL Agency Contracts,” was approved 43-0 with little discussion. Sen. Steve Jarvis of Davidson County is among the primary sponsors.

The bill, which goes to the House for consideration, goes into effect when signed into law.

Through NIL contracts, college athletes receive compensation for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness.

Sen. Amy Galey, R-Alamance, and the lead primary sponsor, provided additional context about SB574 during the brief Senate floor presentation. Galey stressed her preference for a congressional solution to NIL regulatory issues.

Galey cited an oft-discussed challenge of how college athletes and athletic departments in North Carolina can or are being put at a disadvantage by states whose legislatures have approved more lax regulations.

"When this new field opened up, a number of states jumped right in," Galey said.

"The more we studied the issue, the more we worked with our colleges and universities, we came to realize that we didn't want to do anything — through good intentions — that would interfere with their competitiveness as it relates to (out-of-state) institutions.

"If they can do it (NIL contracts) in Texas, in Kentucky, in Michigan, we should be able to do it in North Carolina."

She previously said a key element of SB574 was creating a level playing field for UNC System athletic departments.

The bill allows college athletic departments to keep private — and not subject to a public records request — an athlete’s NIL contract if the purpose for having the contract is for compliance review for federal and state law, institutional policies or policies of an intercollegiate sports association, organization or conference.”’

Galey said the language was inserted so that UNC System members could be treated on the same private-policy basis as private universities and colleges in the state, as well as their overall competition.

A UNC System spokesman said that SB574’s legislation was drafted in consultation with the system and the individual member campuses after more than 18 months of discussions and feedback.

“Those perspectives were included in this bill,” the spokesman said.

The Associated Press reported the NCAA has been primarily on the sideline recently when it comes to NIL policies as states consider their own NIL laws.

Jon Steinbrecher, who has been commissioner of the Mid-American Conference since 2009, cited the challenge of managing NIL conflicts in a conference with 12 public institutions from five different states.

The Atlantic Coast Conference faces a similar challenge with 15 members in most sports residing in 10 states.

“With name, image and likeness, which isn’t a moral issue, but this state does this and that state does that, which makes it a challenge,” Steinbrecher said.

North Carolina’s current law authorizes NIL agent contracts and professional sports services contracts with an agent, typically with the athlete knowingly forfeiting their remaining college sports eligibility.

The primary effect of SB574 is that it would require agents negotiating a professional sports services contract for a college athlete to provide a written, boldfaced warning of the consequences of signing.

State law already informs the athlete that “if you sign this contract, you shall lose your eligibility to compete as a student-athlete in your sport.”

An athletic director is to be informed within 72 hours of the contract signing. Athletes waive certain attorney-client privileges upon signing the contract.