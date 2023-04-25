A Republican-sponsored N.C. Senate bill that would update how name, image and likeness contracts are handled for college athletes in North Carolina advanced Tuesday.

Senate Bill 574, titled “Authorize NIL Agency Contracts,” was recommended by the Senate Judiciary committee. Among the primary sponsors is Sen. Steve Jarvis of Davidson County. The bill would go into effect when signed into law.

Next step is the gate-keeper Rules and Operations committee.

Through NIL contracts, college athletes receive compensation for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness.

The state’s current law authorizes NIL agent contracts and professional sports services contracts with an agent, typically with the athlete knowingly forfeiting their remaining college sports eligibility.

The primary effect of SB574 is that it would require agents negotiating a professional sports services contract for a college athlete to provide a written, boldfaced warning of the consequences of signing.

State law already informs the athlete that “if you sign this contract, you shall lose your eligibility to compete as a student-athlete in your sport.”

An athletic director is to be informed within 72 hours of the contract signing. Athletes waive certain attorney-client privileges upon signing the contract.

Although an athlete has 14 days to cancel the professional services contract, doing so would not reinstate their eligibility.

What SB574 would add is another warning to “consult with your institution of higher education prior to entering into an NIL contract.”

“Entering into an NIL contract that conflicts with state law or your institution’s policies may have negative consequences, such as loss of athletic eligibility. You may cancel this NIL agency contract within 14 days after signing it.”

According to SB574, an agent contract that does not conform to this section is voidable by the student-athlete.

If a student-athlete voids the agent contract, the student-athlete is not required to pay any consideration under the contract, or to return any consideration received from the agent to induce the student-athlete to enter into the contract.

The agent shall give a record of the signed or otherwise authenticated agency contract to the student-athlete at the time of execution. The waiver of attorney-client privilege does not affect those privileges between client and attorney when the attorney is not an athlete agent.

Another portion of SB574 would not allow an agent to enter into a NIL contract with an athlete if the agent had been an employee at the athlete’s school within the past two years.

A third element in SB574 would allow college athletic departments to keep private — and not subject to a public records request — an athlete’s NIL contract if the purpose for having the contract is for compliance review for federal and state law, institutional policies or policies of an intercollegiate sports association, organization or conference."