NC Senate bill would give attorney general more oversight over health-care system deals

A bipartisan state Senate bill would require health-care systems to submit acquisition and merger proposals for state attorney general review before reaching any agreement.

It has as primary sponsors Republican Sens. Jim Burgin of Lee County and Kevin Corbin of Haywood County, and Democratic Sen. Julie Mayfield of Buncombe County. If signed into law, it would become effective Dec. 1.

The attorney general’s office conducts anti-trust reviews of hospital merger applications.

Attorney General Joel Stein, a Democrat, has expressed skepticism and criticism of recent high-profile health-care transactions.

He said Friday he has been in “close consultation” with primary bill sponsors on the language.

Mark Hall, a professor of Law and Public Health at Wake Forest University, said SB16 “aims to give the attorney general more authority to block changes in hospital ownership or control that are contrary to the public’s interest, and more authority to monitor ownership changes for any negative effects on health care costs, quality or accessibility.”

“The bill addresses the concern that, currently and historically, legal authority has been lacking for oversight of these matters.”

Stein said his authority over health-care system transactions “is inconsistent depending on what type of entities (not-for-profit or for-profit) are involved, the ownership entity, and how the transaction is structured — a merger, a sale of assets, a joint venture or a lease.”

“There is no obligation on a health-care system that’s considering a transaction to engage the public, their own community, about ‘what do you think about this transaction?’ That’s a requirement in this bill.

“It authorizes reports from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services about how this transactions could affect both cost and quality of care.”

Stein has shared with the primary bill sponsors his frustration with how these transactions occur, with the attorney general’s office and other regulators often presented with a signed agreement at the 11th hour.

“We have one of the most consolidated health-care systems in the country, with 18 rural hospital mergers between 2005 and 2016.” Stein said. “As a result, our health-care costs are among the highest in the country.”

Mayfield said SB16 “applies broadly to all kinds of hospital transactions, regardless of the for-profit or nonprofit status of the entities involved.”

“However, my particular end goal in the legislation is to ensure that the attorney general has the authority he needs to ensure that no other community in North Carolina experiences the significant problems we’ve seen in western North Carolina as a result of our non-profit hospital system (Mission Health) being purchased by a for-profit company (HCA Healthcare).”

Local examples

The impetus for the legislation is the recent consolidation wave among the state’s largest not-for-profit health-care systems, many of whom are the largest or among the largest employers in their home and surrounding counties.

Local high-profile examples include: Atrium Health’s acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October 2020; the merger of Atrium and Advocate Aurora in December 2022 that formed the nation’s fifth-largest health-care system; and Novant Health Inc.’s acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in February 2021.

There’s also been Baptist’s acquisition of High Point Regional Medical Center on a more local level.

Stein credited Atrium’s efforts with the Baptist acquisition “to respond to our numerous inquiries and its commitments to comply with its obligations under the antitrust consent order with my office, as well as our state law’s requirements governing municipal hospitals across its service area.”

“However, I am concerned about this combination’s possible effects on health care access in rural and urban underserved communities.”

Atrium has indicated it would spend $25 million to $50 million to expand services in underserved communities in North Carolina.

“Given the size and strength of this new combined entity, it is my strong belief that it can and should do more,” Stein said.

Focusing on the local impact of the Atrium-Advocate merger, Stein is concerned about how it may affect over time legacy Baptist’s workforce and general financial health.

“As health-care systems become nationalized, there’s a question of how much they will remain engaged with their local communities, particularly those not in their home community,” Stein said.

Stein said that how those hospital consolidations transpired is concerning because “bigger doesn’t always mean better.”

“In fact, it often means worse and more expensive.

“I encourage all hospital directors to be certain that consolidation is actually in the interest of the patients and communities they serve before pursuing it.”

Bill details

The bill would require health-care systems or private entity to provide the attorney general with “written notice of the proposed transaction,” as well as written certification that the proposal has been provided to each member of the system’s governing board or board of trustees.

The attorney general would be allowed to request additional transaction details, as well as request DHHS assistance for reviews.

Upon receiving the transaction proposal, the attorney general would have up to 90 days to conduct a review.

The attorney general could object to the proposed transaction, including seeking an injunctive relief, or take no action.

An objection could involve filing an action in superior court in any affected county, or in the county where a system has its principal place of business.

The superior court may issue a final determination, subject to appeal for a denial by the attorney general.

However, the attorney general in most instances would not be allowed to appeal the court’s approval of a proposed transaction.

If the attorney general approves of the proposed transaction, the acquiring entity would be subject to post-transaction monitoring by an independent health-care access monitor for at least three years “to determine the measurable effect of the transaction on the accessibility, price and quality of health care in the state.”

The bill contains stiff penalties — up to $1 million per transaction — for each member of governing boards and chief financial officer of health-care systems that enter into transactions that violate the proposed law.

DHHS would not be allowed to issue a new or renewal license to operate a hospital for any entity that violates the public notice, public hearing and review requirements.

How it works

Health-care systems would be required to submit a legal notice notifying of the proposed transaction to newspapers in every affected county, whether by location or patient usage patterns.

They would have to conduct one or more public hearings on the proposal within 30 days of giving notice to the attorney general, unless waived by the attorney general. They would have to give at least a 14-day notice of the public hearing.

The systems would be required to provide the potential impact on health-care costs, availability, accessibility and quality of services on the affected communities, as well as how the financial aspects of an acquisition, merger or sale would be handled, and whether any director, officer, agent or employee would benefit directly or indirectly from the transaction.

“I will speak only for myself in saying that my experiences during and after the purchase of Mission Health by HCA informed a number of things in the bill,” Mayfield said.

“For example, much of the public notice and hearing language reflects that there was none of that in the HCA purchase. Indeed, we were not even allowed to meet anyone from HCA during that time, which is also why the purchasing entity is required to be present at the hearings.

“I would add that the consistent focus of the bill on the quality, availability, accessibility and quality of care stems, at least in part, from real and persistent problems we have seen in the wake of the HCA purchase of Mission.”

In return, the attorney general would have to consider eight primary criteria as part of reviewing the proposal. They would include:

* Assessing whether the fair market value of the system or hospital to be acquired could be “manipulated by the actions of the parties” that decreases that value;

* Whether health care providers will be offered the opportunity to invest or own an interest in the acquiring entity or a related party;

* Whether sufficient safeguards are included to ensure that the affected community will have continued access to affordable health care services;

* Whether the acquiring entity has made a commitment, at least comparable to the commitment demonstrated by the hospital entity or foundation affiliated with the hospital entity being acquired.

* Consider the number of programs and activities and the amount of funding dedicated by the acquiring entity and the hospital entity or heir affiliated foundations to the delivery of health care services to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured, medical education and teaching programs, and medical research programs.

* Whether the proposed transaction would result in the revocation of hospital privileges for any health care provider; and

* Whether there is an objection by the governing body of the home county or municipality.

Stein acknowledges the bill could face opposition from legislators who don’t want to expand the authority power of the attorney general.

“We have done a lot of research on how other states have handled these transactions, with the bill language drawn predominantly from (Republican-controlled) Tennessee that shows this doesn’t have to be a political football,” Stein said.

“The issue of health care and whether people are being well served, in terms of cost and quality of care, is not a Democratic or Republican issue. It is the definition of a public interest issue and can help keep health-care costs in check.

“This legislation would give our office more consistent standard of review and consistent authority, giving this office enough power to ensure that these transactions actually serve the public good.”

First responses

Cynthia Charles, spokeswoman for the N.C. Healthcare Association, said the group is reviewing the bill.

“It appears to apply broadly to all consolidations and affiliations, regardless of size,” Charles said.

“As we read the bill, if the attorney general objects to a consolidation, he will take the matter to court for resolution. Whether he objects or not, the bill appears to impose a monitoring requirement of the transaction for up to 10 years, with the hospital footing much of the expense for that.”

Charles said the association is concerned that the bill “will make it much more cumbersome and difficult for smaller hospitals that may be struggling financially to affiliate with larger systems, given the review process, potential delays and costs involved in this legislation.

“This, in turn, could impact health-care access in smaller communities around the state.”

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said the bill’s chances of passage may depend on how bill sponsors can convey the need for taking these preventive steps.

“I know that there has been some general concern about the impact of hospital consolidation,” Kokai said.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an outspoken critic of the large health-care system merger and acquisitions as part of what he refers to as “a cartel” system benefiting the acquiring systems and “multimillionaire hospital executives who are laughing all the way to the bank.”

Yet, he expressed little support for SB16, claiming that Stein “picks and chooses which laws to apply.”

“Even with a prewarning of what was to come, he went AWOL and totally screwed anyone who gets sick and has to pay a medical bill for generations.”

“The protector of the consumer shouldn’t need a law to tell him what’s right or wrong,” Folwell said. “It’s always powerful people who put profits over patients and medical staff.”