The Republican-controlled state legislature has stepped again into the expanding dispute between the State Health Plan, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and the state's largest health-care systems.

Tucked into the 387-page Senate Republican state budget proposal released Monday is a requirement that those systems assist the SHP in achieving annual cost savings.

Those not reaching an agreement with the SHP's Board of Trustees could face losing their license to provide services in the state.

The initial cost-savings target would be a combined $125 million in 2026.

Affected are hospitals residing in a county with a population of at least 210,000 according to the 2020 U.S. Census: Wake, Mecklenburg, Guilford, Forsyth, Cumberland, Durham, Buncombe, Union, Gaston, Cabarrus, New Hanover and Johnston.

That means Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Forsyth Medical Center, Cone Health and Atrium Health High Point Medical Center would be affected.

"To achieve these savings, urban hospitals' licensure is contingent upon meeting the requirement," said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a vocal Senate GOP health-care reform advocate.

The Republican-controlled state legislature has given the treasurer the authority to decide on reimbursement cuts to hospitals and providers as part of a mandate to reduce overall SHP expenses.

Hise said Folwell had a role in setting the $125 million cost-savings target "from the information from the treasurer to reduce the costs to the State Health Plan. It puts in provision that guarantee (the cost cuts) will occur."

"Those costs are growing out of control for this state and far exceeding anything we're seeing in inflation," Hise said.

Folwell could not be immediately reached for comment on the SHP language in the Senate budget proposal.

Folwell, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, said his primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the SHP.

The plan covers more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

The details

The language would require the legislature to set the target amount by the July 1 start of each state fiscal year.

The budget language "requires urban hospitals to reduce health-care costs to the citizens of this state as a requirement for hospital licensure."

"The department (DHHS) shall not issue or renew a license to operate an urban hospital unless the license applicant provides proof that it has entered into a health-care savings agreement with the board of trustees of the State Health Plan, or its claims processor."

The annual savings is likely to be a floating target in the contracts that the SHP's board signs with the hospitals.

"This apportionment shall be based on each urban hospital's portion of claims paid to urban hospitals by the plan during the five previous years," according to the budget bill.

The language also covers academic medical centers, such as UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, but not critical-access hospitals as designated by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Will it stay in?

Legislative analysts point out that the Senate tends to be more ambitious when it comes to health-care reform measures than the House.

For that reason, analysts are skeptical that the SHP cost-savings initiative as proposed will make it through the chambers' final budget discussions.

Hise acknowledged that "I don’t think anybody’s going to look at it as a serious problem and say that we’re intending to unlicense every urban hospital in the state."

“We’re intending to reach $125 million in savings through the State Health Plan, and we have a guarantee that will make sure that occurs.”

The N.C. Healthcare Association said Tuesday in response to the SHP cost-savings language that it "does not support language that mandates State Health Plan savings at the risk of losing the ability to operate as a licensed hospital."

"This approach not only places health-care at risk for over 10 million North Carolinians, it also looks like government intrusion into private business, which we believe is bad for North Carolina and a dangerous precedent."

The NCHA said hospitals, large and small "are ready and willing to work with the State Health Plan and its beneficiaries to improve the health of members and reduce costs through care management of chronic conditions and enabling healthier lifestyles.

"This requires empowering and supporting those who are responsible for delivering care, rather than creating additional bureaucracy and administrative burden that would empower insurance companies versus caregivers."

Previous efforts

Hise said the cost-savings language was inserted into the Senate budget proposal because negotiations involving the SHP, Folwell and the affected health-care systems did not yield positive results.

"The (Senate) budget gives the state treasurer more cost-control measures to achieve savings for the State Health Plan," Hise said.

“I think that the treasurer went out and tried to do some contract negotiations and several others, and I would say that was not ultimately a successful operation on his behalf,” Hise said.

In 2019 and 2020, Folwell gained little ground with the state's hospitals when it came to fully moving the SHP network to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates.

The 2019 version of his Clear Pricing Project (CPP) drew just five participants out of 121 hospitals.

“This is a system that would guarantee that amount ($125 million) of savings for the state," Hise said.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in citing his support for the additional CON reforms the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit.

According to the NCHA, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.