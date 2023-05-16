Senate Republican legislative leaders may have thrown a monkey wrench into the final step for expanding Medicaid to 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.

Senate budget writers, led by Ralph Hise of McDowell County, inserted into the 387-page proposal additional reform measures for the state's certificate-of-need laws that govern expanding healthcare services.

Those certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

The new CON changes targets include: repealing the CON requirements for mobile MRI machines, linear accelerators, physician office-based vascular access for hemodialysis, and kidney disease treatment centers; and repealing CON for ambulatory surgical centers and facilities with MRI machines affecting counties with a population under 125,000 that do not have a hospital.

"It's way past time to do away with certificate-of-need laws, and this budget takes significant steps toward that," Hise said during Monday's budget presentation.

Hise and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, have been a vocal sponsor of CON changes for several years.

They have drawn significant criticism from the N.C. Healthcare Association on their individual CON bills, along with the association opposing linking CON reform to Medicaid expansion.

The latest CON reform proposals are likely to face pushback from House Republicans who prefer supporting the state's not-for-profit healthcare systems over for-profit providers.

Medicaid expansion bill

HB76 was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on March 27.

Medicaid expansion is dependent upon receiving funding from the 2023-25 state budgets.

The final HB76 version contains CON reform legislation grafted into the bill that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

Hise said those reforms just "chipped away" at CON restrictions.

He was not bashful in expressing his belief that the CON language in the Senate budget bill represents taking "a sledgehammer to those archaic and unnecessary Certificate of Need laws that remain on the book."

Hise said he does not believe his additional CON reform measures could scuttle Medicaid expansion from taking effect this year.

Instead, Hise sees them as "common-sense changes will build on the CON reforms we included in the Medicaid expansion package and drive down costs and increase availability for patients."

Republican legislative leaders also have used the "common sense" mantra in referring to the abortion restrictions bill, and when discussing the controversial transgender-restroom House Bill 2 during its fast-track pathway through the Republican super-majority in 2016.

Berger's response

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, took a diplomatic approach to the Senate budget's CON reform proposals and potential for making into the state budget compromise.

“So, even if it takes us three weeks in conference, that’s still the middle of June getting it done.

"So, I think, we’re on track to get the budget done before the end of the fiscal year.”

Berger added that he does not expect the differences in the two budget proposals to lead to a stalemate requiring months to resolve.

Lambeth said when HB76 was signed into law that finding common ground on CON reform proved to be the key to the Medicaid expansion compromise.

“In our budget debates in past years, we spent hours trying to reach some CON reform measures but just could not get it done,” Lambeth said.

“The main one out of the CON items that helped us reach an agreement was the provisions on diagnostic centers, MRI and ambulatory surgical centers.

“The N.C. Healthcare Association also was involved in reaching a compromise on the population threshold of 125,000 (where much of the CON reforms will occur) and the 4% charity care were key to finishing this up and moving forward.”