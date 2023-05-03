The N.C. Senate voted 30-20 along party lines Wednesday to clear a controversial Republican-sponsored bill focused on high-school sports and athletes’ birth gender.

Senate Bill 636, titled “School Athletic Transparency,” has been sent to the House for consideration.

This week is known as crossover week at the legislature. Bills have to clear one chamber and be sent to the other by Thursday in order to be eligible for approval by the other chamber the rest of the session.

SB636 was amended on the Senate floor to prohibit high school name, image and likeness authorizations by the NCHSAA.

Language was inserted in a section addressing student participation rules. The bill does not allow those rules to be delegated to a third-party administering organization.

Instead, the State Board of Education would be in charge of providing such student participation rules authorizations, according to Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Cabarrus.

Earlier Wednesday, the NCHSAA's board of directors approved by a 15-3 vote authorizing NIL contracts for high school athletes, effective July 1.

The NCHSAA said athletes will only be able to profit from third-party organizations, and cannot monetize from schools, school districts, conferences, the NCHSAA or the National Federation of State High School Associations, for example, which would suggest direct pay-for-play practices.

NIL interactions must be separate from the schools, with officials not being allowed to facilitate deals, act as agents or use NIL for recruiting or enrollment purposes, according to the board.

Records of NIL deals for athletes will be required to be reported by the athlete’s school to the NCHSAA.

North Carolina would be the 28th state to allow high school athletes to profit from NIL. It is also permitted in Tennessee.

Objections

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and primary sponsor of SB636, said adding the NIL language to SB636 is in response to what she considers as NCHSAA authorization overreach.

Sawyer has butted heads repeatedly with NCHSAA leadership and its board in recent years addressing high school participation rules.

"The NCHSAA (board members) have saw fit that they are now the ones who are going to be responsible for NIL licensing agreements for our students," Sawyer said.

"Why does a third-party administrating organization have the right to tell my family who owns my child's likeness? That's not what this organization is here for, and they work behind our backs to undermine the General Assembly's authority.

"That is a political process that deserves a political hearing," Sawyer said. "There is no way the NCHSAA should have that authority. It should be given to them in law, and it's not."

SB636 was amended Tuesday to reduce the transgender language in SB636 to just the phrase “biological participation requirements.”

Sawyer indicated that language would be covered by Senate Bill 631, which specifically focuses on restricting eligibility for middle- and high-school transgender athletes.

Changes

SB636 was filed about a year after the NCHSAA reached a legal memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education on a four-year vendor contract.

The contract can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement, but the education board can terminate it with a 12-month notice.

On Wednesday, Johnson's amendment would cut the notice time in half to six months.

The NCHSAA disclosed on April 18 that its membership reached the 75% threshold required to approve amending its bylaws to allow for up to seven classifications.

Sawyer said she agreed to allow for expanding the classifications because of support she heard from athletic directors.

There will be a 64-school cap on all classes, bringing the NCHSAA to at least seven classifications with the start of the 2025-26 school year.

According to HighSchoolOT.com, the NCHSAA has not expanded classifications since the 1969-70 school year. A similar proposal to expand classification failed in 2020 with just 68% of members voting yes.

The bylaw amendment also states that teams will be placed into classifications solely by ADM (average daily membership). The current model takes into account a school’s Wells Fargo Cup points and ISP data from the past three years.

SB636 would place limits on students who live in one school district, but want to play sports in another.

They would be prohibited from doing so if it can be proven that the school attendance is solely for athletics. Students found in violation of the proposed restriction would be ineligible for postseason play for an entire year.

A student eligible to gain priority enrollment in a charter school as the child of a full-time employees would be ineligible for athletic teams if the enrollment is determined to be fraudulent.

SB636 revives language that provides a system of demerits for infractions of game play and participation rules which still allow for player and team disqualifications and forfeits, but no monetary fines of any kind.

Students, parents and schools would be able to appeal sanctions to an appeals board established by the superintendent of public instruction.

Sawyer said she views SB636 as finishing the reform that bill sponsors intended with the 2022 law.

“We went through the MOU that was executed between the NCHSAA and State Board of Education,” she said.

“There were a lot of things that were left out that were not directly intended that we had put through in House Bill 91 last year.

“This bill just allows, through law, to make sure that our intent will be honored.”