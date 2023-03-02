An N.C. Senate bill that would make major changes to statewide foster-care services cleared its first Senate committee Thursday with strong bipartisan support.

Senate Bill 156, titled “Medicaid Children & Families Specialty Plan,” has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as its primary sponsor.

The bill was recommended by the Healthcare committee to the Rules and Operations committee.

The changes are designed foremost to ensure that a child in foster care retains access to Medicaid-covered physical and behavioral health services if they are moved to another county.

Currently, Medicaid services are handled by counties.

That means when a child in foster care is moved to another county, a new application for services must be filed on their behalf with that county’s Department of Social Services.

DHHS said in a Feb. 24 statement that the Children & Families Specialty Plan is designed to operate statewide “to enable children, youth and families to have access to a continuous, broad range of physical and behavioral health services regardless of their location in the state.”

“NCDHHS conducted more than a year of robust stakeholder engagement with diverse participants including: youths and families; county leadership; providers; and numerous child, family and provider advocates.”

Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Lee, and a co-primary sponsor, told the committee that SB156 aims to help children in foster care succeed in the short and long term.

"Many of us have been thinking about this and praying about this and working on this, and we feel good about it."

Reduced MCO role

If SB156 passes, it would significantly reduce the role of the state’s six behavioral health managed care organizations, known as MCOs.

SB156 creates a statewide capitated prepaid health plan contract. Groups awarded contracts by DHHS would serve as middleman for connecting providers and beneficiaries, essentially taking over those responsibilities from the MCOs.

Although the MCOs could bid on the contract, it is more likely to be won by a health insurer similar to how four insurers recently began handling the statewide Medicaid managed care services.

The primary purpose of the state’s six behavioral health MCOs is to oversee providers of mental health, substance-abuse disorder, intellectual and developmental disability and traumatic brain injury services.

They also play a role in ensuring that children in foster care get proper health and medical care, along with other services.

The behavioral health MCO serving Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin counties is Partners Health Management. Forsyth is by far the largest of Partners’ 14 members by population.

At least 218 young people in Forsyth have received foster-care services from Partners since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1, 2021.

The six MCOs have introduced their own plan to assure statewide coverage that have drawn the support of at least 30 counties, including Forsyth.

“The goal is to provide continuity to families via a statewide foster plan,” Krawiec said.

“We had hoped to get the foster care plan done and operational as a statewide plan, and the MCOs would transition to implementing the tailored plans.”

“Currently, we have the regional MCOs operating in silos," Krawiec said.

“The population of foster care beneficiaries is very transient, and when they move from one region to another, their insurance does not go with them.

“The result is, the beneficiary is living in a region and their health care providers may be miles away.”

Krawiec said SB156 will initiate a statewide plan so that beneficiaries “will not have their services disrupted.”

“Their insurance coverage will be honored no matter where they are in North Carolina.”

Bill changes

Changes removed a limitation on prepaid health plans that “will open the bids up for any qualified vendor.”

Any of the state’s six behavioral health MCOs are eligible to bid, Krawiec said.

SB156 also removed language that would require the MCOs to develop and maintain a closed network of providers to furnish mental health, intellectual or development disabilities and substance abuse services to its enrollees.

Another change removed a clause that would not have allowed entities with a common ownership to submit more than one bid.

DHHS would be responsible for determining which services would be offered in the plan and which Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice beneficiaries would be eligible to enroll.

The bill says those services would include: intensive in-home services; multi-systemic therapy; residential treatment; and services in private residential treatment facilities.

Under SB156, a child cannot be taken out of the statewide plan unless DHHS requests it, and federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves it.

SB156 is opposed by the state’s six behavioral health MCOs and at least 30 counties, including Forsyth, all of which say they want to keep foster care services as close to local as possible.

“The current CFSP proposal would transition many of the youth in Department of Social Services custody outside of Partners management, which would create another change too soon in an already complex system,” David Plyler, then-chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, wrote to Richard in April 2022.

Forsyth commissioners and DSS staff have expressed satisfaction with Partners’ handling of foster-care services.

“The proposed single statewide plan design of the CFSP will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making and targeted infrastructure we are building with Partners,” Plyler said.

Partners has said that “establishing a new, redundant statewide plan would cost North Carolina taxpayers millions of unnecessary dollars, and it would significantly limit choice and control for all North Carolina counties who care for many of our most vulnerable."

MCO initiative

The six MCOs unveiled the N.C. Child and Family Improvement Initiative on May 1, which represents their collective first step toward providing an alternative to the proposed statewide foster-care services plan. The initiative went into effect on Oct. 1.

The MCOs said a primary goal of the initiative is to demonstrate that their ability to “implement a statewide model to ensure seamless access to quality care for these children and families regardless of where they live in North Carolina.”

The initiative would include:

• Creating a statewide provider network to ensure access to residential treatment and other services;

• Ensuring a standardized, seamless process for children moving from one MCO region to another or changing custody to a new Department of Social Services;

• Establishing rapid access to care by reducing authorization barriers for residential treatment; and

• Increasing capacity for crisis care across the state.

The MCOs expect “the immediate improvements resulting from this partnership will be fully functional” before the Oct. 1 launch of the tailored plans.