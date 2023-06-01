The N.C. Senate approved Thursday a controversial bill that would dramatically expand access to sports wagering in North Carolina.

Bipartisan House Bill 347, titled “Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering,” cleared the Senate by a 37-11 vote after passing on second reading 38-11 on Wednesday.

The bill returns to the House for a vote next week. HB347 passed the House by a 64-45 vote on March 29 after more than an hour of often-emotional debate of several defeated amendments.

As had been the case with previous votes on sports wagering bills, the no votes have been a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

Voting yes were from Sen. Paul Lowe from Forsyth County and Sens. Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson from Guilford County. Voting no were Sens. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth and Steve Jarvis of Davidson County.

HB347 contains several significant Senate changes that will be accepted or rejected by the House, including allowing pari-mutuel betting, a kind of betting used most often in horse racing, but also dog racing and jai alai.

A House rejection typically would lead to creating a concurrence committee to negotiate a compromise on the legislation.

A legislative staff analysis has sports wagering generating $40.6 million in annual net economic impact.

“Betting on sports in our state is occurring,” said Sen. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson. “It’s increasing with access to smart phones and technology. It’s about us catching up.

“In order for us to regulate it and tax it and provide a public benefit from those tax, we have to authorize it first.”

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said Wednesday he views the sports wagering legislation as “still a work in progress.”

“We haven’t had any detailed conversations in the House this week. Once the Senate passes the bill, we will need to take a look at the changes and discuss our position.

“I am confident that we will end up with an agreement in the end.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she understands that Senate bill sponsors are keeping HB347 primary sponsor Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, up to date on their regulatory preferences.

“He sounded agreeable,” Harrison said. “The tax provision is certainly better, but the tax rate remains unconstitutional situational.”

The Senate version would raise from 14% to 18% a proposed tax levied on interactive sports wagering operators to provide the funding for those expenditures.

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake, tried to address some concerns about elements being potentially unconstitutional by submitting an amendment "that if any section or provision of this act is declared unconstitutional or invalid by the courts," it would make the rest of the potential law unenforceable.

Grafstein cited concerns that some operators may opt to challenge the constitutionality of the 18% tax, while being able to collect revenue from wagering.

The amendment was rejected by a 30-18 vote.