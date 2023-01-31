NC Senate Republicans introduce version of ICE sheriffs bill

Senate Republicans filed Tuesday their version of the controversial sheriff cooperation with ICE legislation.

Republican-sponsored House Bill 10, filed Jan. 25 by Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, was titled “Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE.” ICE stands for the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Bill 50 contains the same language as HB10.

Both bills are essentially the same legislation as SB101, which would require all sheriffs to hold suspects in certain crimes for at least 48 hours when their immigration status is unknown or they are in the country illegally.

The legislation has been opposed by several urban Democratic sheriffs, including Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County.

Because Senate Republicans hold a 30-20 supermajority, it is likely the bill could clear the Senate with enough votes to override a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

However, SB 50 and HB 10 would require the approval of at least one House Democrat to attain a 72-48 veto proof status at full attendance.