The second of two Republican-sponsored bills focused on high-school sports and athletes' birth gender is expected to receive a fast-track treatment this week in the N.C. Senate.

Senate Bill 636, titled “School Athletic Transparency,” was recommended Monday by the Senate Education/Higher Education committee. It was sent directly to the gate-keeper Rules and Operations committee.

This week is known as crossover week at the legislature. Bills have to clear one chamber and be sent to the other by Thursday in order to be eligible for approval by the other chamber the rest of the session.

SB636 is known foremost for containing a shorter section of the transgender athlete Senate Bill 631 that cleared the Senate by a 29-18 party line vote on April 20.

House Bill 574, which adds college athletics to the eligibility restrictions, cleared the House by a 73-39 vote April 19.

Because of crossover week focus, both chambers are not expected to take up the other's transgender athlete bill until next week at the earliest.

SB636 also features measures designed to “revise oversight of high school interscholastic athletics" that have been the focus on primary bill sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell. Sawyer was a primary sponsor of the controversial NCHSAA reform and authority legislation in 2021 and 2022.

All three bills were submitted on April 5 — after Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County confirmed earlier that day her switch from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party — giving the GOP a likely super-majority in the House, along with its super-majority in the Senate.

All three bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

SB636 was filed about a year after the N.C. High School Athletic Association reached a legal memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education on a four-year vendor contract.

The contract can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement, but the education board can terminate it with a 12-month notice.

The bill would give the state superintendent more direct oversight of the NCHSAA.

Classifications

SB636 retains the current four classifications for NCHSAA.

Charter and nonpublic schools would be required to be placed into the next largest classification based on its average daily membership.

That would mean, for example, that Bishop McGuinness would be moved from 1A — where it has thrived in most sports — to 2A.

Schools would be placed into conferences "based solely on geography, division classification and average daily membership."

SB636, if passed in its current version, would be in conflict — and likely make void — a recent classification change approved by the NCHSAA membership.

The NCHSAA disclosed on April 18 that its membership reached the 75% threshold required to approve amending its bylaws to allow for up to seven classifications.

There will be a 64-school cap on all classes, bringing the NCHSAA to at least seven classifications with the start of the 2025-26 school year.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement that "since the bill sponsors have not reached out to me or members of the board of directors, we do not know how to view this bill."

"In light of the vote taken by the membership several weeks ago to expand classifications, that part of the bill is concerning," Tucker said.

According to HighSchoolOT.com, the NCHSAA has not expanded classifications since the 1969-70 school year. A similar proposal to expand classification failed in 2020 with just 68% of members voting yes.

The bylaw amendment also states that teams will be placed into classifications solely by ADM (average daily membership). The current model takes into account a school's Wells Fargo Cup points and ISP data from the past three years.

Other reform proposals

There are several additional middle- and high-school sports reforms included in SB636 that affect the NCHSAA, which has not commented publicly on the bills.

SB636 would place limits on students who live in one school district, but want to play sports in another.

They would be prohibited from doing so if it can be proven that the school attendance is solely for athletics. Students found in violation of the proposed restriction would be ineligible for postseason play for an entire year.

A student eligible to gain priority enrollment in a charter school as the child of a full-time employees would be ineligible for athletic teams if the enrollment is determined to be fraudulent.

SB636 revives language that provides a system of demerits for infractions of game play and participation rules which still allow for player and team disqualifications and forfeits, but no monetary fines of any kind.

Students, parents and schools would be able to appeal sanctions to an appeals board established by the superintendent of public instruction.

SB636 appears to significantly amend the memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education, including fees collected from member schools, and limits or bans on what agreements and contracts that members can participate with third-party vendors.

The bill would prohibit the NCHSAA from retaining any gate money other than from state tournament games, as well as limit NCHSAA oversight of the intellectual property of schools, including logos, mascots and social media of any games outside of state tournaments.

The State Board of Education would be in charge of overseeing middle school athletics.

Public schools would be required to file annual athletic department spending and revenue financial reports to the State Board of Education and the superintendent.

Transgender legislation

SB631 and SB636 allow for co-ed or mixed teams at the middle- and high-school levels for both intramural and interscholastic sports.

However, the bills state that sports designated for female players shall not be open to males, and that females can only play sports designated for males if there is no equivalent opportunity for females, except for wrestling.

The bills also state that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The bills provide legal remedies and potential relief for students who are deprived of the ability to participant on a sports team because of violations of the proposed bill, as well as those who are subject to retaliation by a public school unit, athletic association of other organization for reporting a violation.

The State Board of Education would be charged with monitoring compliance with public middle and high school athletic programs.

The proposed legislation would cover charter, regional and “laboratory” schools’ athletic teams.

For nonpublic schools’ athletic teams, they would have to comply with the proposed law when playing teams subject to the legislation.