NC Wildlife commission OK'd bear hunting in bear sanctuaries. Lawmakers file bill to stop it.

A state House bill has put on hold a new N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission rule that allows bear hunting within six state bear sanctuaries during two permitted annual seasons.

Legislative analysts say the odds are very slim that Democratic-sponsored House Bill 1072 will be acted upon during what is expected the final four weeks of the 2022 session.

Yet, the filing of HB1072 on May 25 began a process that's likely to prevent any hunting this fall within the five western N.C. and one eastern N.C. bear sanctuaries affected.

The 2022 bear hunting periods for western N.C. — defined as in and west of Surry, Wilkes, Caldwell, Burke and Cleveland counties — is Oct. 17 to Nov. 19, and Dec. 12 to Jan. 2, 2023.

For Dare and Hyde counties on the eastern N.C. coast, the bear-hunting periods for 2022 are Nov. 12-27 and Dec. 10-25.

HB1072 was filed at the request of California-based In Defense of Animals.

The commission said in a statement Tuesday that HB1072 "is part of the rule-making process, and we look forward to answering any questions the General Assembly may have.”

House Republican leadership sent HB1072 directly to Rules and Operations committee on May 27, which typically means a bill is being shelved for the current session.

Rep. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County is lead primary sponsor of HB1072.

If HB1072 were to clear the legislature and be signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, it would prevent the rule change from taking effect.

Harrison said she does not expect the bill to be taken up in the current session because "it lacks bipartisan support."

What it means

The bill is a little-known legislative action known as disapprove, which serves as a formal objection to a rule or rule change by a state commission. It places a temporary hold on the rule or rule change.

Harrison said filing "a disapprove bill is our only tool to slow down a rule that might need some work."

"The proposal has drawn opposition from hunters, as well as animal welfare advocates. It does seem counterintuitive to open up sanctuaries to hunting," Harrison said.

Even though the filing of HB1072 puts the rule change on hold, the statute states the rule would go into effect when designated if a disapprove bill is voted down, or if there is no action on the bill by the end of the current session.

However, the rule change falls "into one of the curious rabbit holes in administrative law,' said Jeff Cherry, the legislature's principal staff attorney for legislative drafting.

"The disapproval mechanism is a way for the legislature to delay the effective date of a rule, based on the presumption that for controversial rules, i.e. ones that receive 10 or more letters of objection from persons who object to its adoption, the legislative branch should have the opportunity to weigh in before the rule becomes effective," Cherry said.

"A rule disapproval bill gives the legislature the opportunity to weigh in on the fundamental question, 'did we intend to give you the authority to adopt this particular rule?'

"Because of the date it was adopted (Feb. 24), compared to when the short session started (on May 18), this rule cannot take effect before the 31st day of the 2023 long session."

Cherry said that the fate of Harrison’s bill "will have no impact at all on that timeline unless her bill becomes law, in which case the rule would be permanently halted."

Background

The Wildlife Resources Commission voted unanimously on Feb. 24 on the controversial rule change.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported March 1 that the commission's rule change was "a move toward the state's goal of managing bear populations and human-bear interactions."

The newspaper reported the commission received significant pushback that "questioned whether there is a population or interaction problem, the data used to justify the change, and how effective the hunting will be in accomplishing the agency's goals."

The commission disclosed during the Feb. 24 meeting that just 11.5%, or 370 out of 2,744 public comments in just the Pisgah bear sanctuary were in support of the rule change.

The rule was approved permanently by the state Rules Review Commission on May 19.

Harrison filed HB1072 six days later, co-sponsored by Buncombe County Reps. John Ager and Caleb Rudow. One of the six affected bear sanctuaries is Pisgah in Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson and Transylvania counties.

Harrison said that "I don’t generally like to interfere with agencies, but there seemed to be some concern about the data the WRC relied on in adopting the rule."

Bear management areas

Key to the commission's rule change is that it replaces the phrase "bear sanctuary" with "bear management area" for all 22 current bear sanctuaries.

According to the commission's rule, "bear may be taken on posted designated bear management areas during the open season by permit only."

The only bear sanctuary in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region is Thurmond Chatham in Alleghany and Wilkes.

The six bear management areas where hunting would be permitted are:

* Daniel Boone in Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties;

* Dare in Dare and Hyde counties;

* Mount Mitchell in McDowell and Yancey counties;

* Panthertown — Bonas Defeat in Jackson County;

* Pisgah in Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson and Transylvania counties; and

* Standing Indian in Macon County.

The In Defense of Animals advocacy group said Mount Mitchell and Daniel Boone sanctuaries already allow permitted hunts.

"The number of permits issued annually will be based on achieving population management objectives of the commission," according to the rule.

The commission said in its 2021-22 black bear management plan that "one of the most important developments in the recovery of North Carolina’s black bear populations began in 1971 with the creation of a bear sanctuary system."

The establishment of 28 bear sanctuaries at that time closed 800,000 acres of habitat to bear hunting.

"The idea behind the sanctuary system was to protect core areas of habitat that encompassed the relatively small home ranges of breeding females," according to the commission.

Commissioners told the Citizen Times that bear populations have recovered and can support a higher hunting mortality.

Mike Pelton, a bear researcher for more than 30 years and professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, told the Citizen Times that the commission's rule change feels like a rushed decision.

"The devil's in the details on this whole issue in regards to more detailed information on what's going on out there, both on the sanctuaries and off the sanctuaries," Pelton said.

Among those details Pelton listed are: how many hunters there are; whether they're using dogs; where the bear kills happen; and statistics about the age, sex and condition of those bears.

The advocacy group said the rule would allow hunters to use dogs to hunt black bears "in their natural habitat."

"It would also have negatively impacted the economy since 45,000 small businesses rely on tourists to North Carolina, many of whom come to enjoy wildlife watching," the group said.

Julie Massa, wild animals campaigner for the advocacy group, said that "there is no need to kill bears since they self-regulate their breeding and naturally balance their populations."

Harrison said that "I do realize there is a problem with increased bear/human interactions, as we to encroach on their natural habitat."

